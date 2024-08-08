Belgium defeats Spain to secure spot in Olympic basketball women's semifinals for 1st time

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Belgium made a historic leap in women’s Olympic by defeating Spain 79-66, securing their place in the semifinals for the first time in the nation's history. The match, which took place at Bercy Arena, showcased an impressive team performance from Belgium. Kyara Linskens and Emma Meesseman led the charge with exceptional play, both scoring 19 points. Linskens also contributed nine rebounds, while Meesseman added eight rebounds. Their efforts were supported by Julie Vanloo and Antonia Delaere, who each scored 13 points, playing crucial roles in Belgium’s advancement.



Spain, despite their valiant effort, fell short against Belgium’s well-coordinated team. Megan Gustafson emerged as the top scorer of the game, putting up 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Maite Cazorla also made a significant impact, contributing 13 points to Spain’s total. However, the combined strength of Belgium’s key players and their cohesive team strategy proved too much for Spain to handle.



Earlier in the day, Australia cemented their spot in the semifinals with an 85-67 win over Serbia, showcasing their own high level of play. The action continues with Germany set to face France and the United States preparing to take on Nigeria in the remaining quarterfinals. These upcoming games will determine the final teams advancing to the semifinals, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

