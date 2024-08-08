Louisville's Tony Todd Seeks Support For New Country Music Album And Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rediscovering Music: Tony Todd's GoFundMe Campaign for Album and Tour

- Tony ToddLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Todd , a Louisville singer-songwriter, is making a strong return to music after personal challenges. He's launching a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 for performance equipment and to produce his third album , adding to his 50 original songs.Music has been Tony's refuge. His first two albums, Lost But Not Found and Beyond The Shadows, share stories of hardship and redemption. The third album focuses on hope and growth, marking a new chapter.The funds raised through this GoFundMe campaign will directly contribute to:- Equipment Purchase: Acquiring sound systems and instruments necessary for live performances, enabling Tony to fulfill requests to perform and reach new audiences.- Album Production: Covering the costs of recording, mixing, and mastering the third album, ensuring that the music maintains the highest quality and emotional impact.Tony shares: "With 50 original songs written, I have enough material to perform live for over two hours. However, without my own equipment, I'm unable to accept performance invitations, which limits my growth as an artist."Join Tony's journey. Visit [GoFundMe]( ) or [CashApp]($tonyleo67 ), video example:About Tony Todd: Known for storytelling, Tony's music reflects resilience and hope, connecting listeners to themes of growth and redemption.For media inquiries:Email: ...Phone: 812-913-3494Website: [tonytoddusa](

