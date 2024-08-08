Serverless Architecture Market Trends, Share Forecast To 2026 Straitsresearch
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
A serverless infrastructure enables users to shift their operational responsibilities, increasing agility, and innovation. Hosting a software application on the internet usually involves some kind of server infrastructure. Serverless architecture allows users to build and run applications by eliminating the management of servers, cluster provisioning, patching, operating system maintenance, and capacity provisioning. It supports any type of application or backend services with advanced monitoring, logging, developing, and debugging tools.
Serverless features differ among cloud vendors, as each vendor has its idea of integration points and configuration. Therefore, to transition from on-premise to cloud, customers need to change their code, operational tools, and even their software architecture. Service level agreements do not guarantee performance, and functions may take a long time to respond. Serverless architecture is highly in demand among various industry verticals worldwide, and many companies are interested in making huge investments to explore new areas of the market in the study. Thus, foreign investments, demand from customers, and favorable government regulations are anticipated to boost the serverless architecture market growth during the forecast period.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Serverless Architecture Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Key Players
Amazon
Google
Microsoft
IBM
Oracle
Alibaba
Cloudflare
NTT DATA
Rackspace
TIBCO Software
Stackpath
EnterpriseWeb
Kong
Serverless
Snyk
OpenLegacy
Innominds
Stackery
Twistlock
Recent Developments
In May 2019, Microsoft, the American multinational technology company, upgraded its Event Grid platform, an event routing service, to build a far broader and higher-powered range of event-driven and serverless applications. Event Grid allows the application to publish an event, which is then picked by Event Grid, and then routed to an appropriate application or service such as an Azure function.
In February 2019, Computer hardware company IBM announced managed Knative, a Kubernetes-based platform on IBM Cloud Kubernetes service. The platform can deploy and manage modern serverless workloads and will help users to take advantage of serverless containers and other cloud benefits.
Serverless Architecture Market: Segmentation
By Service Type
Automation and Integration
Monitoring
API Management
Security
Analytics
Design and Consulting
By Deployment Mode
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and Ecommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
SAMEA
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN08082024004597010339ID1108531043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.