Serverless Architecture Market Trends, Share Forecast To 2026 Straitsresearch

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A serverless infrastructure enables users to shift their operational responsibilities, increasing agility, and innovation. Hosting a software application on the internet usually involves some kind of server infrastructure. Serverless architecture allows users to build and run applications by eliminating the management of servers, cluster provisioning, patching, operating system maintenance, and capacity provisioning. It supports any type of application or backend services with advanced monitoring, logging, developing, and debugging tools.

Serverless features differ among cloud vendors, as each vendor has its idea of integration points and configuration. Therefore, to transition from on-premise to cloud, customers need to change their code, operational tools, and even their software architecture. Service level agreements do not guarantee performance, and functions may take a long time to respond. Serverless architecture is highly in demand among various industry verticals worldwide, and many companies are interested in making huge investments to explore new areas of the market in the study. Thus, foreign investments, demand from customers, and favorable government regulations are anticipated to boost the serverless architecture market growth during the forecast period.



Recent Developments



In May 2019, Microsoft, the American multinational technology company, upgraded its Event Grid platform, an event routing service, to build a far broader and higher-powered range of event-driven and serverless applications. Event Grid allows the application to publish an event, which is then picked by Event Grid, and then routed to an appropriate application or service such as an Azure function.

In February 2019, Computer hardware company IBM announced managed Knative, a Kubernetes-based platform on IBM Cloud Kubernetes service. The platform can deploy and manage modern serverless workloads and will help users to take advantage of serverless containers and other cloud benefits.



Serverless Architecture Market: Segmentation

By Service Type



Automation and Integration

Monitoring

API Management

Security

Analytics

Design and Consulting



By Deployment Mode



Public Cloud

Private Cloud



By Vertical



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





