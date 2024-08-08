Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Are ENGAGED! Nagarjuna Shares Pictures From Engagement Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now engaged and exchanged rings on Thursday, August 8, in the morning.

Hours after their engagement, Nagarjuna turned to his X account to release the couple's first official photos. He praised the couple and welcomed Sobhita into their family.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love"

Sobhita is shown wearing a lovely peach silk saree and traditional gold jewelry. Her hair is decorated with peach flowers. Chay looks regal in his all-white suit.

The ceremony took place at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad. According to a source close to Chay, Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni, and Akhil, Chaitanya's brother, attended the engagement event, as did Dhulipala's parents.