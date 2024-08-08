Xuannao Master Cha By Chushan Design Wins Silver In A' Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xuannao Master Cha

Chushan Design's Xuannao Master Cha brand identity recognized for excellence in graphic design by prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chushan Design 's Xuannao Master Cha brand identity has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of graphic design, celebrating works that exemplify innovation, aesthetics, and functionality.The Xuannao Master Cha brand identity holds significant relevance for the graphic design industry and Chinese consumers. By seamlessly integrating elements of Chinese culture, such as the cherished panda and the concept of Qi, the design bridges cultural gaps and resonates with the target audience. This alignment with local tastes and values sets a new standard for branding sparkling tea products in the Chinese market.The award-winning brand identity stands out through its creative use of symbolism and visual metaphors. The logo depicts a majestic panda practicing Chinese Qi Gong under a vibrant orange calligraphy character, embodying the brand's core values of heroism, chivalry, and a lively spirit. By metaphorically relating these attributes to the bubbles in the tea, the design effectively communicates the essence of Chinese bubbly tea and encourages consumers to embrace the "Da Qi" concept.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Chushan Design's commitment to excellence and innovation in graphic design. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for creative expression. It also highlights the potential for the Xuannao Master Cha brand identity to influence broader trends within the sparkling tea industry in China.Xuannao Master Cha was designed by the talented team at Chushan Design, including Yin Peng, Li Linlin, and Liu Xingyu, who contributed their expertise to create this award-winning brand identity.About Shenzhen Chushan Design Culture Group Co., Ltd.Chushan Design, a Full-Stack Brand Strategy Service Provider, is a professional brand innovation agency in China. Utilizing Stanford University's Design Thinking, Chushan Design assists enterprises in achieving growth in both brand and product capabilities. Its main services encompass the entire chain, including Directional Insights, User Empathy Research, Product/Brand Design Definition, Collective Intelligence Creativity, and Implementation of Product Development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits strong emotional responses, and makes a notable impact on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and creativity. These designs showcase remarkable levels of excellence and contribute to making the world a better place through their exceptional characteristics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.

