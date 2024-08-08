Moscow Central Diameters Expands: New Mitkovo Station Opens on Line D3

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Moscow's transportation network continues to grow, with the grand opening of the new Mitkovo station on Line D3 of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD). The station was officially launched on the eve of Railway Workers' Day, with Oleg Belozyorov, General Director of Russian Railways, in attendance.

The opening of Mitkovo station marks a significant step forward in enhancing transportation options for residents of Sokolniki and Krasnoselsky districts. This new station will provide a convenient and efficient alternative for over 100,000 residents, saving them up to 20 minutes on their commutes, - said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor for Transport Moscow.

The station has been thoughtfully designed to create a modern and convenient transportation hub, offering seamless connections to two metro stations and various surface transportation options. The platform features canopies, information boards, benches, and SOS stands for passenger safety and comfort. A passenger vestibule with an exit to Rusakovskaya Street has also been constructed. Furthermore, a barrier-free environment has been created, ensuring accessibility for all passengers.

The opening of Mitkovo station is another testament to the growing importance of railway transportation in Moscow's development. The Moscow Central Circle (MCC) and Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) have already revolutionized commuting within the city.

The role of railways in Moscow's development is invaluable, and the introduction of the MCC and MCD has unlocked new possibilities for transportation. With the upcoming construction of the high-speed railway connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, we are poised to enter a new era of advanced railway transportation.

The city is also progressing with the reconstruction of the Scherbinka station on MCD-2, aiming for completion later this year. These ongoing efforts demonstrate Moscow's unwavering commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure, providing efficient and convenient options for its citizens.







MENAFN08082024003003002133ID1108530747