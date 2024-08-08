Samsung, LG Electronics - The Front Runners In The Global CRT Monitor Market, Analysis By Straits Research

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global CRT monitor is foreseen to rise during the forecast period (2020-2029). This is attributed to increasing initiatives in activities among top vendors to make innovation in technology. Also, the booming gaming and SME industries across various sectors are the factors propelling the growth of the CRT monitor industry. Furthermore, the high adoption rate of CRT monitors in communication satellite and modern is also one of the factors enhancing the industry's growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

CRT Monitor Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



CRT Monitor market is declining on account of innovation in technology such as LCD monitor, LED monitor, OLED monitor, among others.

The raster scan display CRT monitor segment holds the largest market share and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of availability of chip scan generating hardware from the television industry, low-cost screen memory, among others.

Radom scan CRT monitor has a low adoption rate on account of high cost and is presumed to grow with an increase in the availability of low-cost sensors during the forecast period.

CRT monitor industry has witnessed significant growth in the gaming industry. The growth is attributed to the diversified offerings of CRT monitors, including high refresh rates, low cost, others.

The industrial segment, specifically SMEs, l prefer CRT monitors over LCD and LED monitors on account of the low budget constraints.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing marketplace in the CRT monitor industry due to an increase in government initiatives that led to the development of SMEs across various industrial sectors.

In 2017, Samsung launched a 19 inch flat CRT monitor. The company has developed a new CRT monitor with an aim to reduce the length of CRT monitor while utilizing more display space. The company spends approximately U.S.D 0.8 million to develop the technology.

According to Straits Research Analysis, globally, the CRT monitor market is led by prominent vendors namely; Samsung (South Korea), Dell (U.S.), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Acer (Japan), Apple (U.S.), HP(U.S.), ASU.S.(Japan), Microsoft (U.S.), MSI (Japan) and Alienware (U.S.).



CRT Monitor Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Random-Scan displays

Raster-scan displays



By Industry Type



Gaming

Industrial



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

Rest of South America





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN08082024004597010339ID1108530688