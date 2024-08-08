First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Gashim Magomedov's Winning Silver Medal In Olympics
Fatima Latifova
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account
celebrating Azerbaijani taekwondoist Gashim Magomedov's winning a
silver medal in olympics in Paris.
Azernews presents the post:
"I sincerely congratulate Kashim Magomedov, silver medalist of
the Paris Summer Olympic Games, taekwondo player! I thank our
athlete for his hard work, invincible will and determination to
win, I wish him good health and new achievements!".
