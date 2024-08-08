عربي


First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Gashim Magomedov's Winning Silver Medal In Olympics

8/8/2024 3:10:10 AM

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Azerbaijani taekwondoist Gashim Magomedov's winning a silver medal in olympics in Paris.

Azernews presents the post:

"I sincerely congratulate Kashim Magomedov, silver medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games, taekwondo player! I thank our athlete for his hard work, invincible will and determination to win, I wish him good health and new achievements!".

AzerNews

