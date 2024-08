RBI Maintains Status Quo For 9Th Time In A Row Retains Repo Rate At 6.5%

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- The Reserve of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row, saying food inflation remains stubborn.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said MPC will remain watchful of elevated food inflation.

The RBI keeps the growth projection unchanged at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year.

Read Also Deptt Of Management Studies, North Campus, KU Secures 2nd Spot In National Round Of RBI Policy Challenge 2023 India On Cusp Of Long-Awaited Economic Take-Off: RBI Bulletin