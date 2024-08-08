Stringent Regulations In North America Drives The Chemical Sensors Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) North America is expected to witness an exponential growth in the chemical sensors owing to stringent rules and regulations regarding the air and water quality in the region. The stringent standards laid under the Occupational Safety and Act (OSHA) for the installation of necessary instruments such as sensors for improved safety of the workforce is a major driver for the market. Chemical sensors are growing popularity in the U.S. and Mexico to measure air quality and produce data for further analysis. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set guidelines and introduced stringent regulations to maintain air quality in the nation.

Approx. 40% of the U.S. water bodies are polluted having a negative impact on aquatic life. Additionally, 1.2 trillion gallons of untreated water from sewage and industrial waste is dumped in the U.S. water each year. Chemical sensors help in real-time monitoring of environmental pollution and its effects on human and water life. Common chemical parameters are able to determine with the help of chemical sensors. Furthermore, the use of chemical sensors for the manufacturing of analytical systems for industries to help them meet the required environmental norms is thereby driving the regional demand.



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has bought the global economy to a standstill. The government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing norms have resulted in a halt in production activities across the globe. The coronavirus disease has caused disruptions in the global supply chain and significantly impacted consumer demand.

Chemical sensors are widely used by scientists and researchers across the globe to gauge the air and certain fluids for the preparation of the medicine. Sensors are devised to detect the physical, chemical, and biological properties that can be measured and recorded for further analysis. On the other hand, as most of the facilities are operating at lower production capacities, further decelerating the demand for chemical sensors across the globe

Key Highlights



The chemical sensors market is projected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to its plethora of applications in various burgeoning industries and the introduction of IoT based sensors

The electrochemical sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the chemical sensors market as they are widely used to detect the toxic elements and gases in the environment, clinical labs, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries

Europe dominates the chemical sensors market as the region is backed by the presence of robust food and beverage sector and key market players



Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Emerson Electric Co.

Denso Corporation

Nova Biochemical Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Alpha MOS

Halma Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company



Chemical Sensors Market Segmentation

By Type



Electrochemical

Optical

Pallister/Catalytic Bead



By Particle Type



Solid

Liquid

Gas



By End-User



Chemical

Oil and Gas

Marine

Water and Wastewater

Medical

Automotive

Environmental Monitoring



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





