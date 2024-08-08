Stringent Regulations In North America Drives The Chemical Sensors Market
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
North America is expected to witness an exponential growth in the chemical sensors market owing to stringent rules and regulations regarding the air and water quality in the region. The stringent standards laid under the Occupational Safety and health Act (OSHA) for the installation of necessary instruments such as sensors for improved safety of the workforce is a major driver for the market. Chemical sensors are growing popularity in the U.S. and Mexico to measure air quality and produce data for further analysis. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set guidelines and introduced stringent regulations to maintain air quality in the nation.
Approx. 40% of the U.S. water bodies are polluted having a negative impact on aquatic life. Additionally, 1.2 trillion gallons of untreated water from sewage and industrial waste is dumped in the U.S. water each year. Chemical sensors help in real-time monitoring of environmental pollution and its effects on human and water life. Common chemical parameters are able to determine with the help of chemical sensors. Furthermore, the use of chemical sensors for the manufacturing of analytical systems for industries to help them meet the required environmental norms is thereby driving the regional demand.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has bought the global economy to a standstill. The government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing norms have resulted in a halt in production activities across the globe. The coronavirus disease has caused disruptions in the global supply chain and significantly impacted consumer demand.
Chemical sensors are widely used by scientists and researchers across the globe to gauge the air and certain fluids for the preparation of the medicine. Sensors are devised to detect the physical, chemical, and biological properties that can be measured and recorded for further analysis. On the other hand, as most of the facilities are operating at lower production capacities, further decelerating the demand for chemical sensors across the globe
Key Highlights
The chemical sensors market is projected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to its plethora of applications in various burgeoning industries and the introduction of IoT based sensors
The electrochemical sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the chemical sensors market as they are widely used to detect the toxic elements and gases in the environment, clinical labs, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries
Europe dominates the chemical sensors market as the region is backed by the presence of robust food and beverage sector and key market players
Key Players
Abbott Laboratories
Emerson Electric Co.
Denso Corporation
Nova Biochemical Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
AMETEK, Inc.
Alpha MOS
Halma Plc
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
ABB Ltd
General Electric Company
Chemical Sensors Market Segmentation
By Type
Electrochemical
Optical
Pallister/Catalytic Bead
By Particle Type
Solid
Liquid
Gas
By End-User
Chemical
Oil and Gas
Marine
Water and Wastewater
Medical
Automotive
Environmental Monitoring
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
