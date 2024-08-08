Luxury Perfume For Men? Women? Naah, Get It For Your Dog At ₹9,000 From Dolce & Gabbana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Good news for dog lovers who love to try something new for their beloved pets. Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has launched a dog perfume, Fefe. The perfume's name seeks inspiration from Dolce & Gabbana founder Domenico Dolce's "unconditional love for his loyal dog Fefé.

The tender and embracing fragrance of the perfume crafted for humans' lovely paw friends is available for 99 euros, which is equivalent to ₹9000 approx. The premium perfume follows a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol designed to ensure a degree of safety for cosmetic products for animals, said Dolce & Gabbana.

(More to come)