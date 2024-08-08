Increasing Drilling Activities To Drive The Casing Drilling Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The casing was valued at USD 820 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,180.1 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7%. The leading factors driving the market growth rapid development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources, surging exploration activities in ultra-deepwater, and rising number of drilling and well intervention activities.

Burgeoning Drilling Activities across the Globe

The market experienced slow growth during 2015–2016 on account of reduced activities in the oil and sector.

Rising adoption of advanced such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and artificial neural networks, rising drilling activities in Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Southeast Asia, and increasing investments drive the market growth.

Figure1: CRUDE OIL PRICES USD/BB, 2015–2018





Increasing Exploration Activities in Ultra-Deepwater and Undiscovered Oilfields in Arctic Region

Recent advancements in technology such as customized subsea systems, drilling equipment, purpose-built floating production storage, and offloading units have bolstered the operators to perform drilling activities in deep, ultra-deepwater, and Arctic regions. In the last few years, the companies operating in the oil and gas sector have expanded their ultra-deepwater and arctic region drilling activities, further driving the market growth. For instance, Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. expanded its exploration activities in ultra-deepwater globally, including the Arctic Region, Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, offshore Africa, Asia, and the Mediterranean Sea. In 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PC Gabon Upstream S.A., and Shell Offshore Inc. announced new ultra-deepwater oilfield discoveries from their respective exploration wells.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has exerted a substantial threat to the global oil and gas industry. The U.S. and China are primary contributors to the oil and gas in terms of production and consumption, which are severely hit by the pandemic. Governments across the globe are taking drastic measures to control the spread of the outbreak. As per the IEA, the global oil demand is projected to reduce by 365,000 BPD for 2020. The RM Analysis predicts the annual average oil prices to decelerate by approximately 23% to 27%, further negatively impacting the market growth.

Table: Crude Oil, All Other Petroleum Liquids, and Biofuels Consumption By Country 2017



Key Players



Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC

China Oilfield Services Limited

Nabors Industries Ltd

Frank's International N.V.

Centek Holdings Limited

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International plc

Vallourec

Tenaris S.A.



Casing Drilling Market Segmentation

By Type



Casing pipe

Casing equipment and services

Cementing equipment and services



By Application



Onshore

Offshore



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





