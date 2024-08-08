Mother Helpage UK Offers Support To Indian Students During Ongoing Unrest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the unrest continues to cause disruptions in daily life across Britain, 'Mother Helpage UK' a renowned charitable organisation has extended a helping hand to Indian students who may be affected.

“Recognising the unique challenges faced by international students during these turbulent times, the organisation is committed to providing essential support and guidance”, the NGO said in a statement to Kashmir Observer.

“Mother Helpage UK, dedicated to assisting vulnerable communities, understands the stress and uncertainty that Indian students might be experiencing. To address their needs, the organisation has set up a dedicated helpline and email support service”, it said..

Affected students have been asked to seek Information for Support by contacting in email-

[email protected] or call at Phone:+44 7438 443521

“We are here to ensure that Indian students in the UK feel supported and have access to the resources they need during this difficult period,” said Roshan Ara, CEO at Mother Helpage UK.“Our team is ready to provide advice, emotional support, and practical assistance to help them navigate through these challenges.”

Mother Helpage UK urged all affected students to reach out and take advantage of the support services available. The organisation emphasises the importance of staying informed, connected, and safe during the ongoing unrest.

Originally founded in Kashmir by Dr Sohail Nasti, in memory of his mother in 1994 Mother Helpage is an International charitable organisation working in more than 25 countries supporting vulnerable communities and individuals in need.