Techmediabreaks Sidechannel Inc. (SDCH) Releases Quarterly Report, Notes Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Cash Flow

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SideChannel
(OTCQB: SDCH) , a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology to emerging and middle market companies, is reporting its financial results for the three- and nine-month period ended June 30, 2024. Highlights of the report include third-quarter revenue of $1.8 million, year-to-date revenue of $5.5 million, and third-quarter gross margin of 48.9%. The report also showed a decrease in third-quarter operating expenses. In addition, the report indicated revenue retention of 72.3% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024, with an ending cash balance of $1.1 million at quarter end.
The company will be holding a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the report results and to provide an update on the company's initiatives; the call will also include time for questions and answers. Individuals wanting to access the call can dial 888-506-0062 (toll free) or 973-528-0011 (international), then use the
access code 756675.
“This is our second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations,” said SideChannel president and CEO Brian Haugli in the press release.“The expense reductions we implemented over one year ago, combined with our consistent revenue growth have put us in positive cash flow territory. We have begun using a portion of our quarterly cash flow to fund investments in our sales and marketing team, including additional emphasis on Enclave. We are eager to communicate how our novel approach to microsegmentation is proving to be a significantly cost-effective alternative to using hardware.”
To view the webcast, visit
To view the full article, visit
About SideChannel Inc.
SideChannel helps emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, the company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded SideChannel Complete. SideChannel deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent along with technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes. SideChannel also offers Enclave, a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. For more information about the company, please visit
.
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07082024000224011066ID1108530103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.