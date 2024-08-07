(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pineapple (NYSE American: PAPL) , a digital mortgage company focused on providing Canadian mortgage brokers with the systems, tools, and technologies they need to provide home buyers and mortgage seekers with a more digital customer experience, has been featured in a RazorPitch article. With Canada's unique mortgage requiring holders to refinance after every five years, Pineapple Financial offers investors the perfect way to capitalize on this opportunity. According to the article, the company's is designed and geared towards Canadian mortgage brokers, a very fast-growing channel of origination.



Over 75% of half of all mortgages that Canadians are first-time home buyers; also, more than 70% of buyers under the age of 45 prefer to utilize a mortgage broker. The article expects these growing demographics to prefer using digital channels such as Pineapple's platform, which is reaffirmed when other areas of the world are considered.“For instance, in Australia, Europe, and the U.S., over 80% of mortgage originations are done through the mortgage broker channel. This means that Pineapple has plenty of room to grow as the market organically grows in Canada. To put the opportunity in context, consider this: There is about $2.2 trillion of outstanding mortgage debt in Canada,” the article reads.

Additionally, Canada's mortgage terms, which span 1 to 5 years, provide Pineapple with the opportunity to reservice customers, with these continual servicing opportunities providing the company with tremendous potential to continue growing revenue and the business. The article noted that 73% of all current Canadian mortgages will be coming up for maturity within the next three years or by the end of 2027, translating to about $1.6 trillion of potential origination. In addition to that, Canada has the fastest-growing population in the world, which, coupled with about 4 million Canadians entering the home buying stage of their lives, means that Pineapple Financial has a tremendous growth opportunity.

To view the full article, visit



About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network. It focuses on the long-term success of agents and brokers and the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple Financial creates cutting-edge tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. The company is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians. For more information about the company, visit

.

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN