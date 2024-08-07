Israeli Aggression On Gaza Leaves 39,677 Civilians Dead Since Oct. 7

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced on Wednesday, that the Israeli forces committed two massacres against civilians in the Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 24 deaths and 110 injuries.

The toll of the Israeli aggression since 7 October 2023 has risen to 39,677 deaths and 91,645 injuries.

A Turkish source told Reuters that Turkey will submit a declaration on Wednesday to join the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Regarding the truce negotiations, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States informed Iran and Israel of the existence of consensus in the Middle East on the need not to escalate the conflict.

Blinken added, after a meeting with Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts, according to Reuters, that the talks aimed at reaching an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli detainees have reached the final stage.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that the United Kingdom has suspended applications for arms export licenses to Israel“pending review”, but the government denies that there has been a change in policy.

The newspaper reported on Tuesday that companies' applications for arms export licenses are pending review. The newspaper said:“It appears that British civil servants have suspended the processing of arms export licenses to Israel pending the completion of a broader government review of the issue.”