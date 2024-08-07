Bocg Ventures Secures $20M USD Cornerstone Investment For Inaugural Antifragile Fund Series Focused On MENA Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BoCG Ventures secures $20M cornerstone for Antifragile Fund Series, driving strategic investments in MENA's capital markets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BoCG Ventures is pleased to announce the successful structuring and commitment of a cornerstone investment for its Antifragile Fund Series, which will focus on strategic investments in sovereign, infrastructure, private equity, and venture capital deals within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This significant milestone follows the signing of a $20M USD cornerstone investment from a private European Capital Management group, who have committed as anchor investors after observing BoCG Ventures' foundational efforts across the GCC throughout 2023 and 2024. Capital Management stakeholders include foreign investment groups from Cyprus and Italy.

The Antifragile Fund Series aims to support capacity development in critical sectors such as technology, data, infrastructure, education, sustainability, and finance. By driving foreign direct investment and attracting top-tier talent to the GCC, the fund seeks to bolster the region's economic resilience and growth.

Over the past year, BoCG Ventures has considerably bolstered its presence in the GCC by establishing a permanent office in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the firm has established key partnerships, made strategic investments, and facilitated the restructuring of foreign companies into the region. These initiatives span across various industries, including carbon reduction technologies, metaverse gaming ventures, infrastructure for scientific innovation, and alternative lending fintech startups.

“The vision behind the Antifragile Fund Series is to accelerate the growth of the GCC's capital markets by leveraging a localized investment team to scale assets under management from foreign, local, and overseas funds,” said Lyon Kassab, Managing Partner of BoCG Ventures.“The need for exposure to antifragile assets is crucial, especially in a region like the GCC that has demonstrated robust growth despite global market shocks. Our commitment is to bring world-class expertise to local venture development and high-growth investment opportunities, aligning with the dynamic expansion across the MENA region.”

BoCG Ventures' agile approach as a hybrid boutique private equity and venture capital firm, combined with its expertise in operational scalability, positions it uniquely among global financial institutions. The firm's ability to navigate and create value in underexplored markets sets it apart from traditional players. Institutional and private sector investors can rely on BoCG Ventures for its deep local expertise, adherence to western best practices, access to undervalued opportunities, and enhanced return potential.

With prominent financial entities such as Cerberus Capital Management , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Brevan Howard, BlackRock, the Dalio Family Office, Millennium Management, and more taking interest, BoCG Ventures continues to carve a niche in the investment landscape as a trusted partner to the world's leading financial players. The firm remains dedicated to driving economic transformation and fostering sustainable growth in the MENA region through its innovative antifragility investment strategy.

About the firm:

BoCG Ventures is an antifragile investment fund and venture operating firm that specializes in technology-enabled ventures. With their hands-on operational framework, Venture Operating Model (VOM), they create strategic roadmaps and operational frameworks for scalable projects. BoCG Ventures focuses on investing in antifragile brands that leverage technology for long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated growth and performance of BoCG Ventures and its Antifragile Fund Series. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. BoCG Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

