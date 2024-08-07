Turkiye And Bulgaria Are Preparing Memorandum Of Cooperation In Energy Sector
By Alimat Aliyeva
Bulgarian energy Minister Vladimir Malinov held talks with
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Istanbul today on
the preparation of an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding
in the energy sector, Azernews reports.
“The purpose of the memorandum is to create a basis for
cooperation in the energy sector between Bulgaria and Turkiye and
facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, skills and
experience,” the statement said.
The draft document identifies the possibilities of connecting
electric and gas networks, renewable energy sources and energy
efficiency as key areas of energy cooperation between the two
countries.
“The ministers agreed that the signing of the memorandum will
contribute to the development of interconnections that support the
security of energy supplies in the region,” the statement said.
At the suggestion of Minister Malinov, the document will be
signed in Sofia.
The head of the Bulgarian Energy Ministry also raised the issue
of revising the gas agreement between Bulgargaz and Turkish BOTAS
to his Turkish counterpart.
“Active negotiations on this topic will continue, as BOTAS
representatives will visit Bulgaria on August 15 to meet with
Bulgargaz,” the information says.
