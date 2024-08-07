Hair Color Spray Market Size To Surpass US$ 4035.15 Million By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hair color spray is thriving, driven by a surge in demand for easy and temporary hair color solutions. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global Hair Color Spray market, with a 31.43% share of the market revenue in 2023. Newark, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hair color spray market is expected to grow from USD 2,209.05 Million in 2023 to USD 4.035.15 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Hair colour sprays come under cosmetic products, and they offer colour to the hair. Its demand is growing as it provides the best way for a refreshing look using many fabulous colors. There is a good opportunity for the market due to the presence of dark, bright, light, and pastel shades.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Hair Color Spray market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

. In April 2024: Honasa Consumer launched its new colour cosmetic line, Staze, other than its product portfolio. Staze, with its innovative work on colour cosmetics, has set a new parameter for high-performance, multi-purpose makeup that is long-lasting and made to cater to the dynamic requirements of new-age consumers. This strategy is helping the organization expand its consumer base, which can help gain market share in the Hair Color Spray market.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.21% 2033 Value Projection USD 4,035.15 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 2,209.05 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Distribution Channel and End-User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Hair Color Spray Market Growth Drivers The growing use of hair colour spray due to its budget-friendly nature

Market Growth & Trends



Temporary hair colour demand is growing as it helps get many compliments, and these colours are budget-friendly. Also, there is no risk of damaging hair or irritation of the scalp. Also, it helps in making new hairstyles, which can easily become popular and appreciated when used with funky hair colours. It is also used to disappear the grey locks fast. As the demand is growing, many colour shades started appearing in the market, like coral red, emerald green, caramel brown, and beautiful burgundy, among others. There are many choices present now in the temporary colour sector. This type of colour is preferred at home because it is minimal maintenance and easy to use. These factors are eventually driving the Hair Color Spray market. These hair colour sprays are different from all other types of hair colour as temporary colour does not change the colour of the strand. Dyes are just coated outside the hair shaft, which fades in less than a few shampoos. Also, these temporary hair colours do not contain chemicals such as ammonia or peroxide, thus making them very easy to use on any hair type and texture. These types of temporary dyes only surround the surface of the hair and do not penetrate the hair shaft. It lasts for 1 to 2 washings. All these factors are driving the growth of the Hair Color Sprays market. The use of these hair colours is growing as these are becoming a symbol of pride, as different shades can be used based on mood, and thus, this has become a type of self-expression. One can sport a rainbow on his hair with such hair colour sprays. These types of hair colour spray are made using pure pigments, and they can be put up on hair vibrantly without any bleaching. It can be done in any hair texture and type. For instance, it can be broadly useful in festivals like Halloween and in an event where a person wants to express himself or style himself with different coloured hair.



Key Findings



. In 2023, the Female segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.45% and market revenue of USD 1,600.46 Million.



The end user segment is divided into male and female. In 2023, the Female segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.45% and market revenue of USD 1,600.46 Million. Women are generally more familiar with their hair structure and appearance than men.



. In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69.23% and market revenue of USD 1,529.32 Million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69.23% and market revenue of USD 1,529.32 Million. People are still more confident in buying products from grocery stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets in comparison to any online websites.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hair Color Spray Market:



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global hair color spray industry, with a market share of 31.43% and a market value of around USD 694.30 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the surge in demand for temporary hair colours in the region due to the increasing number of beauty-conscious people and their preference for fast and easy colour solutions that can easily match the lifestyle of the users.



Key players operating in the global Hair Color Spray market are:



. Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

. L'Oréal S.A.

. Coty Inc

. Revlon Inc.

. Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

. Unilever

. HenkelAG & Co. KGaA

. Kenra Professional

. Estee Lauder Companies

. Punky International, Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Hair Color Spray market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Hair Color Spray Market by End User:



. Male

. Female



Global Hair Color Spray Market by Distribution Channel:



. Online

. Offline



About the report:



The global Hair Color Spray market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



