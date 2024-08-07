Amazon Deforestation Rises For The First Time In Over A Year Amid Worker Strike

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a recent development, the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil witnessed its first increase in deforestation in 15 months.



This rise occurred in July, interrupting a period of declining forest destruction under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.



Preliminary data revealed that approximately 572 square kilometers of forest were cleared in the first 26 days of July.



This marks a 14% increase compared to the 500 square kilometers deforested in the same month last year. This data comes from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE ).



This uptick coincides with a strike by environmental agency workers that began in June, significantly impeding enforcement actions against illegal logging.







Wallace Lopes, leader of the environmental workers' union Ascema, highlighted that the strike resulted in fewer fines. He also noted that it reduced law enforcement operations in the region.



Despite this setback, overall deforestation levels during President Lula's tenure remain substantially lower than those under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.



In July 2022, during Bolsonaro's final year, deforestation was nearly three times higher than the figures recorded for July 2024.



Lula, who assumed office in January 2023, has committed to eliminating deforestation by 2030-a central element of his strategy to restore Brazil's climate credentials.

The Amazon's Critical Role in Climate Stability

The Amazon plays a critical role in absorbing greenhouse gases, making its preservation vital for combating climate change.



The data comes at a time when the Amazon is also grappling with numerous fires amid a drought exacerbated by climate change. The peak fire season is expected in August and September.



However, officials noted that the strike has not hindered firefighting efforts. The Ministries of Environment and Science and Technology will hold a press conference to discuss the complete data for July.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Office has yet to respond to inquiries, and the Ministry of Environment declined to comment ahead of the press briefing.



This recent increase in deforestation underscores the challenges faced by Brazil in enforcing environmental laws. These challenges are especially pronounced during periods of civil unrest, such as strikes.



The situation highlights the ongoing struggle to balance environmental conservation with social and political dynamics. This challenge is particularly significant in a region critical to the global climate.

MENAFN07082024007421016031ID1108529567