(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Seller Tour

RR Best Seller 2

Royal Reverence: Embracing Your Noble Self by Cultivating Self-Respect" Achieves National Best Seller; Book Tour Coming

- Kimberla Lawson Roby

KANSAS, MISSOURI, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Purpose Publishing is proud to announce that "Royal Reverence: Embracing Your Noble Self by Cultivating Self-Respect" by Rochinda Pickens has achieved national best seller status and Announces Forthcoming Book Tour. This groundbreaking book, which offers powerful insights and practical tools for cultivating self-respect and embracing one's inner nobility, has captivated readers across the country.

Royal Reverence delves into the importance of self-respect and provides readers with the strategies and inspiration needed to recognize and nurture their inherent worth. Through personal anecdotes, reflective exercises, and actionable advice, Rochinda guides readers on a transformative journey towards self-empowerment.

Key Highlights of "Royal Reverence":

- In-depth exploration of self-respect and its impact on personal growth

- Practical tools and exercises to help readers cultivate their noble self

- Inspirational stories and reflections to motivate and empower

"We are thrilled to see 'Royal Reverence' resonate so deeply with readers," said Kyra Watson, Public Relations at Purpose Publishing. "The book's success is a testament to Rochinda Pickens' profound message and ability to connect with people seeking personal transformation."

In celebration of the book's best seller status, Purpose Publishing Company will be hosting a series of events, including book signings, interactive workshops, and meet-and-greet sessions with Rochinda. These events will take place in Kansas City, MO; Dallas, TX; and Tampa, FL, providing an opportunity for readers to engage with the author and explore the themes of the book in a collaborative setting.

"Writing 'Royal Reverence' has been a deeply personal journey, and I am honored that it has touched so many lives," said Rochinda Pickens. "I look forward to connecting with readers and sharing in the exploration of self-respect and personal growth."

Royal Reverence: Embracing Your Noble Self by Cultivating Self-Respect is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers. For more information about the book and upcoming tour event, visit .

"With charm and profound impact, 'Royal Reverence' gently nudges us towards self-compassion, reminding us that by nurturing our own well-being, we become better neighbors to our fellow queens and kings. An enriching journey awaits within these pages-brace yourself for transformation. I, for one, found it both enlightening and enriching." Carlotta Berry, Writer

“Royal Reverence is a wonderful book about self-care, self-confidence, and personal growth. It is a truly uplifting and transformative read.”

Kimberla Lawson Roby New York Times and USA Today Best-Selling Author, Speaker

"Royal Reverence gives timeless invaluable insight and inspiration to embracing one's inner beauty and identity to our true sovereignty. It provides a fresh perspective on the significance of wearing and connecting a divine crown and embracing the responsibilities of one's birthright. Through a blend of reflection and regal exploration, readers will aspire to own the power within and the solemn duty to serve the world with wisdom, gifts, and talents."

Juaquana Lewis, Educator

About Rochinda Pickens

Rochinda Pickens is an acclaimed author, speaker, and expert in personal development. With a passion for empowering individuals to embrace their noble selves, Rochinda has inspired countless readers through their writing and workshops.

About Purpose Publishing:

Purpose Publishing is a leading publisher of books that inspire, educate, and empower readers. With a commitment to high-quality publishing, Purpose Publishing brings transformative and impactful works to audiences worldwide.

LaToya Johnigan Humes

Purpose Publishing

+1 816-866-7742

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram