industrial multiprotocol gateways market

size is estimated to grow by USD 230.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.22% during the forecast period. Growing prominence of iot gateways

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

development of system-on-chip for multiprotocol communication. However, barriers created owing to traditional mechanisms poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Artila Electronics Co. Ltd, Atop Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., HMS Networks AB, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kessler Ellis Products, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Moxa Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Multi Tech Systems Inc., Novus International Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Samsara Inc., San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Softing AG, and SWYCS.







Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 230.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Artila Electronics Co. Ltd, Atop Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., HMS Networks AB, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kessler Ellis Products, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Moxa Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Multi Tech Systems Inc., Novus International Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Samsara Inc., San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Softing AG, and SWYCS

Market Driver

Providers of chips and modules are simplifying industrial communication by offering System-On-Chip solutions that support multiple wireless standards. These highly integrated devices can handle sub-gigahertz proprietary frequencies and standards-based protocols in the 2.9.4-GHz band. Texas Instruments' Sitara AMIC110 is a multiprotocol industrial communication processor, supporting over ten industrial Ethernet and Fieldbus communication standards. It offers design versatility with its unified software platform, Processor SDK, and industrial communications subsystem (PRU-ICSS). This chip enables developers to convert non-networked designs into networked systems by adding industrial Ethernet, supporting protocols like EtherCAT, PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, PROFIBUS master and slave, HSR, PRP, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CANopen, and more. The development of System-On-Chip for multiprotocol communication is expected to fuel the growth of the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market.



Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways are in high demand in today's automation-driven manufacturing industry. These devices enable seamless communication between various sensors and equipment using different protocols such as PROFINET, BT, LoRa, SERCOS, Ethernet Powerlink, Ether CAT, Wi-Fi, ICMP, UDC, TCP, and more. With the increasing use of IoT technology in manufacturing, these gateways play a crucial role in real-time process adjustments and product optimization. The process and discrete industries benefit from remote-monitoring and preventive maintenance, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency. However, challenges like latency and network bandwidth limitations require advanced filtration and visualization of data for complex analytics. Cloud integration and System-on-chip multiprotocol gateways are trends to watch out for, enabling easier integration into the IoT ecosystem. Equipment and machinery communication is simplified with these gateways, supporting protocols like HDLC, IP, MAC, ARP, TC, and ICMP. As the industry moves towards Industry 4.0, the importance of multiprotocol gateways in automation and communication link management cannot be overstated.



Market

Challenges



The industrial sector's growing energy demands, driven by economic development, necessitate the use of energy management software such as SCADA and DCIM. For power monitoring applications, converting Modbus TCP to Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols is essential. Modbus gateways facilitate this conversion for large-scale power monitoring devices. However, the traditional round-robin polling mechanism used in transparent mode communications can lead to latency and bandwidth wastage in large networks. Interoperability is another challenge, as gateways may use specific protocols, making it difficult to migrate to new ones without potential functionality issues. These factors may hinder the growth of the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period. Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways are essential for seamless communication between various industrial devices and systems. However, challenges persist in this area, such as ensuring reliable communication links over different protocols like HDLC, IP, MAC, ARP, and TCP. The rise of cloud technology brings new opportunities but also complications, including cloud storage capacity and security. In the automation industry, equipment and machinery require IoT gateways for smart systems and industrial automation. These gateways must support multiple radios for connectivity, handle data flow efficiently, and offer filtration and visualization of data for complex analytics. Major players in the market include Nordic Semiconductor, offering system-on-chip multiprotocol gateways. These gateways cater to commercial and industrial applications, enabling Ethernet, USB 2.0 Interface, SPI, UART, and other interfaces. Smart homes, retail, and process plants benefit from these gateways, which facilitate connected intelligence for alerts, inventory levels, and theft prevention. Multi-radio connectivity and networking infrastructure are crucial for wireless sensing technologies. Operators in the automation industry must consider the challenges of data flow, cloud memory, and compatibility with platforms like Android and iOS. Companies like Nordic Semiconductor provide solutions for smart industrial automation, ensuring seamless integration with various systems and devices.

Segment Overview



This industrial multiprotocol gateways market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Remote monitoring

1.2 Product optimization 1.3 Preventive maintenance



2.1 Process industries 2.2 Discrete industries



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Remote monitoring- The remote monitoring segment is a significant part of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market. This segment focuses on creating software applications that enable real-time monitoring and control of industrial networks from a distance. Companies develop applications that ensure smooth connectivity and communication between industrial devices and gateways, allowing users to monitor their industrial processes remotely. These applications employ cloud computing, IoT, and data analytics to gather data from sensors, machines, and other connected devices. By using remote monitoring applications, businesses can obtain crucial insights into their industrial networks' performance, efficiency, and health in real time. Key parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate, can be monitored, ensuring optimal operation and early identification of potential issues or anomalies. These applications offer user-friendly dashboards, customizable alerts, data logging, and reporting capabilities. Instant notifications are sent when deviations occur, enabling prompt responses and preventive actions. Additionally, remote configuration and troubleshooting are supported, enabling technicians to address issues without visiting the industrial site. These advantages are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the remote monitoring segment in the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market.

The Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in connectivity solutions and the rising adoption of IoT across industries. These gateways facilitate seamless data flow between devices and cloud platforms, enhancing operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the Global Agricultural Tractors Market is expanding, driven by increasing mechanization in agriculture and technological innovations in tractor design. Key players are focusing on sustainability and precision farming techniques to boost productivity. Both markets are witnessing robust investment and innovation, paving the way for future advancements.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market encompasses communication solutions that enable seamless data transfer between various industrial protocols and networking technologies. These gateways support multiple communication links such as HDLC, IP, MAC, ARP, TC, and others, ensuring interoperability between different plants and systems. With the advent of IoT technology, these gateways are increasingly being used to filter and visualize data from wireless sensing technologies like Wi-Fi, Ethernet Powerlink, and Ether CAT. Cloud integration enables remote monitoring and connected intelligence, providing real-time alerts for potential issues, including theft prevention. System-on-chip technology and advanced networking infrastructure enhance the efficiency and reliability of these gateways. TCP, UDP, ICMP, and other protocols ensure smooth data transfer, while Wi-Fi and Ethernet provide wireless connectivity options. Overall, industrial multiprotocol gateways play a crucial role in optimizing industrial automation and IoT applications.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market is a dynamic and growing sector, focusing on seamless communication between various industrial protocols and emerging technologies. These gateways facilitate the integration of different communication links, such as HDLC, IP, MAC, ARP, and TCP, enabling interoperability between diverse systems. The market is witnessing a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions, with IoT gateways playing a pivotal role in connecting equipment and machinery to the Internet of Things (IoT). This results in real-time data flow, visualization, complex analytics, and automation in industries like automation, manufacturing, and process plants. System-on-chip multiprotocol gateways are gaining popularity due to their compact size, low power consumption, and multi-radio connectivity. IoT technology and the IoT ecosystem are essential components, offering features like cloud storage capacity, Android, and iOS compatibility, and wireless sensing technologies. The market caters to commercial and industrial applications, including smart systems, smart homes, smart retail, and smart industrial automation. Applications range from simple data flow and remote monitoring to product optimization, preventive maintenance, and real-time process adjustments. Industrial multiprotocol gateways support various industrial protocols like PROFINET, BT, LoRa, SERCOS, Ethernet Powerlink, Ether CAT, Wi-Fi, ICMP, UDC, and TCP/IP. They cater to various industries, including process and discrete industries, and offer features like low latency, high network bandwidth, and connected intelligence for theft prevention, inventory level monitoring, and alerts. Near-field communication and UART, SPI, and USB 2.0 interfaces are also supported, ensuring comprehensive connectivity and data filtration. The market continues to evolve, with ongoing advancements in networking infrastructure and the integration of advanced technologies like NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

