Tristan Schukraft Partners With Green Qween To Open West Hollywood’S First LGBTQ+ Owned Dispensary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tristan Schukraft Acquires Zen Cannabis with Plans to Relocate and Rebrand the Dispensary as Green Qween

West Hollywood, California, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Qween, the pioneering Queer cannabis dispensary, is set to make history by opening West Hollywood's first LGBTQ+ owned dispensary in the Rainbow District, the latest location for the Los Angeles-based business. This groundbreaking venture comes as Tristan Schukraft, tech entrepreneur, hospitality visionary and“The CEO of Everything Gay” acquires Zen Cannabis and invests in Green Qween. Teaming up with Green Qween co-founders Andrés Rigal and Taylor Bazley, the trio will relocate and rebrand Zen Cannabis as Green Qween, providing a vibrant and inclusive cannabis retail experience.

A New Chapter in West Hollywood's Cannabis Scene

The team has submitted plans to the City of West Hollywood to transform the MISTR marketing office at the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica Boulevards into the new Green Qween dispensary. The third Green Qween location will offer a fresh and celebratory space for the LGBTQIA+ community, the first dispensary in the Rainbow District and the only completely LGBTQ+ owned cannabis license in West Hollywood.

Green Qween's expansion to West Hollywood represents a significant milestone in its mission to uplift marginalized communities. Utilizing Zen Cannabis Dispensary's license, the team will seamlessly transition and rebrand the space, offering a vibrant and welcoming environment that celebrates queer culture and identity year-round. This will be underscored with the installation of a towering Pride Flag atop the building in addition to a custom mural painted on the facade by acclaimed queer artist Patrick Church, further adding to the landmark appeal of the bustling rainbow district.

Quotes from the Founders

Tristan Schukraft expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“Investing in Green Qween and bringing it to West Hollywood and other queer villages aligns perfectly with our missions at MISTR and Tryst Hospitality. I want to build a cannabis brand for the gay community. We're excited to bring cannabis to the Rainbow District.”

“The Queer communities deserve representation in all aspects of life, including the cannabis industry,” said Andrés Rigal, co-founder of Green Qween.“With this new location, we aim to create a safe and celebratory space for everyone, highlighting the diverse voices and products within our community.”

Tristan, Andrés and Taylor expect to expand Green Qween's presence to new markets and queer villages where MISTR and Tryst Hospitality operate.

Green Qween is a Queer and POC-led social equity licensed dispensary in Los Angeles that prioritizes LGBTQIA+ cannabis brands. The dispensary offers a premium selection of products in a space designed to be queer-all-year. Green Qween currently operates a dispensary in Downtown Los Angeles and will open a second location in Sherman Oaks 2024.

With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR-the largest telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care -Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay."

About Tristan Schukraft

Known as“The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier and nightlife aficionado. An LA native, now residing in Puerto Rico, Tristan's entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel. Following the success of ID90, Schukraft later went on to establish MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care. His hospitality and nightlife portfolio began with the acquisitions of The Tryst beachfront hotel and Circo nightclub, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, later acquiring The Tryst in Puerto Vallarta and the iconic LGBTQ+ nightlife venue, The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island and DS Tequila in Chicago.

About Green Qween

Green Qween is a Queer and POC-led social equity dispensary company in Los Angeles that sells premium cannabis products with a focus on supporting emerging LGBTQ+ brands in a CLIO Award-winning space that's queer-all-year. Green Qween honors queer history and identity in cannabis by forging opportunities today with the shop's products, people and philanthropic efforts for the community. To date, Green Qween has collaborated with DTLA Proud, Tom of Finland, Big Freedia, The Hoxton Hotel, The Queer Mercado, Mars Wright, and more. Visit the flagship store at 1051 S Broadway in Los Angeles, and follow Green Qween on Instagram @shopgreenqween .

