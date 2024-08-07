Camarda Capital, LLC Acquires Limitless Fitness, LLC With Atlantic Management Company's Expert Guidance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading provider of personalized training in New Hampshire

Camarda Capital Acquires Limitless Fitness

Atlantic Management Company is a leading valuation and advisory firm serving the business, and financial communities.

- Bill & Bennett CamardaPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camarda Capital, LLC (Camarda Capital) proudly announces the of Limitless Fitness, LLC (Limitless Fitness). This acquisition marks the successful conclusion of an initiative led by Atlantic Management Company, which assisted Camarda Capital in navigating the purchase and facilitating the closing.Camarda Capital, LLC was founded by Portsmouth husband and wife team Bill and Bennett Camarda with the purpose of acquiring a local business. As avid fitness enthusiasts, they seized the opportunity to acquire Limitless Fitness from its previous owners, who were seeking a transition.“With Bill's 10 years of experience in tech sales at fast-growing companies, and my background in business strategy and operations at a global marketing agency, we're excited to apply what we've learned in the corporate world to a local business we believe in and within the local New Hampshire communities we care about.” - Bennett Camarda.Founded and operated since 2013 by New Hampshire locals Susan Brisson and Michelle Antosiewicz, Limitless Fitness is a personal training facility that offers 1:1 personal training for all ages and abilities. Limitless has established a welcoming community where clients feel supported and celebrated in their personal fitness journeys.The facility, located in Epping, New Hampshire, features 2,300 sq. ft. of open-concept fitness space outfitted with equipment geared toward functional fitness and strength training for all ages and abilities. The gym is staffed by a team of 11 nationally certified personal trainers who provide individualized, 1:1 personal training to empower clients to achieve their fitness goals.“Clients range from ages 14 to 82 and are each at different stages of their personal health and wellness journeys. Most choose Limitless Fitness because it is the only place they've ever felt they can train among a welcoming community who share the goal of feeling good and moving well.” - Bill Camarda. With over 160 dedicated clients, Limitless Fitness stands out as the premier personal training community in Seacoast New Hampshire.Bill and Bennett Camarda expressed their gratitude for the seamless acquisition process:“Working with Atlantic Management was one of the best decisions we made in the process of acquiring Limitless Fitness. We knew from day one that what Sue and Michelle built is special and one of a kind in the area. What we didn't know was how to assess the strength of a business financially, or what metrics to focus on and why. While we knew at our core that acquiring Limitless was the right decision for us, Atlantic was able to guide us through the process and help us feel comfortable that it was the right decision from every angle. Talking about finances isn't always easy, and Cory was able to guide both parties expertly and with a ton of compassion and patience.”The acquisition of Limitless Fitness will act as a springboard for growth, as Bill and Bennett plan to expand its personal training team and community, eventually opening additional gyms in nearby New Hampshire towns.“What's unique is that we're not a franchise and aren't backed by institutional investors. For Bennett and I, this means we can grow Limitless Fitness the right way without outside pressure for unrealistic growth goals. For trainers and clients, this means we will always put them at the forefront of every decision, ultimately continuing Limitless Fitness' legacy of being the best place to be a trainer and the best place to be trained on the Seacoast.” - Bill CamardaAtlantic Management Company played a pivotal role in this acquisition, offering expert buy-side transaction consulting that ensured a smooth and successful transaction.“From the outset, Bill and Bennett's vision was compelling, and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to help bring it to life” said Cory Melnick of Atlantic Management Company, who served as lead advisor to Camarda Capital for this transaction.“Bill and Bennett's passion for fitness and commitment to community make them ideal stewards for Limitless Fitness. We look forward to seeing their vision for growth come to fruition.”About Atlantic Management CompanyAtlantic Management Company ( ) is a Portsmouth, NH based financial and transaction advisory firm that provides merger and acquisition, business valuation, and ESOP services for privately owned middle market companies. Our 56-year company history is reflected in our experienced professional staff and diverse client list, which includes virtually every industry from manufacturing to emerging high-tech disciplines, as well as retail, wholesale and business services.

Cory Melnick

Atlantic Management Company, Inc.

603-427-8757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn