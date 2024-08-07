(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June

30, 2024. Recent Highlights

On August 6, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend payable on August 30, 2024 to of record on August 16, 2024



On July 29, 2024, the Company announced the entry into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain producing assets and leasehold interest in the Cherokee play of the Western Anadarko Basin for cash consideration of $144 million, before customary closing adjustments



Second quarter net income was $8.8 million, or $0.24 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) was $6.4 million, or $0.17 per basic share



Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $12.9 million for the three-month period ended June

30, 2024



As of June

30, 2024, the Company had $211.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



Approximately $2.5 million in interest income for the quarter ended June

30, 2024

Generated $23.5 million of free cash flow(1) for the six-month period ended June

30, 2024 which represents an approximate 85% conversion rate relative to adjusted EBITDA(1) Financial Results & Update Profitability

Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2Q24 1Q24 Change

vs 1Q24 2Q23 Change

vs 2Q23 Net income $



8,794 $

11,125 $

(2,331) $

16,637 $

(7,843) Net Income per share $



0.24 $



0.30 $



(0.06) $



0.45 $



(0.21) Net cash provided by operating activities $

11,412 $

15,681 $

(4,269) $

24,005 $

(12,593) Adjusted net income(1) $



6,353 $



8,394 $

(2,041) $

14,049 $

(7,696) Adjusted net income per share(1) $



0.17 $



0.23 $



(0.06) $



0.38 $



(0.21) Adjusted operating cash flow(1) $

15,384 $

17,455 $

(2,071) $

22,585 $

(7,201) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $

12,934 $

14,717 $

(1,783) $

19,980 $

(7,046) Free cash flow(1) $



8,967 $

14,539 $

(5,572) $



9,055 $



(88)

Free cash flow represents a conversion rate of approximately 85% relative to adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operational Results & Update

Production, Revenue & Realized Prices



2Q24 1Q24 Change

vs 1Q24 2Q23 Change

vs 2Q23 Production









MBoe 1,363 1,376 (13) 1,593 (230) MBoed 15.0 15.1 (0.1) 17.5 (2.5) Oil as percentage of production 14

% 15

% (1)

% 18

% (4)

% Natural gas as percentage of production 54

% 58

% (4)

% 54

% -

% NGLs as percentage of production 32

% 27

% 5

% 28

% 4

%











Revenues









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $25,977 $30,283 $(4,306) $33,419 $(7,442) Oil as percentage of revenues 57

% 51

% 6

% 59

% (2)

% Natural gas as percentage of revenues 11

% 20

% (9)

% 20

% (9)

% NGLs as percentage of revenues 32

% 29

% 3

% 21

% 11

%











Realized Prices









Realized oil price per barrel $79.54 $75.08 $4.46 $68.02 $11.52 Realized natural gas price per Mcf $0.66 $1.25 $(0.59) $1.31 $(0.65) Realized NGL price per barrel $18.99 $23.65 $(4.66) $15.97 $3.02 Realized price per Boe $19.06 $22.01 $(2.95) $20.99 $(1.93)

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2024, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $8.7 million or $6.41 per Boe. The Company continues to focus on its operating costs and on safely maximizing the value of its asset base through prudent expenditure programs, cost management efforts, and continuous pursuit of efficiency in the field.

Production Optimization Program

The Company remains focused on optimizing its stable, low-decline production base, which has an estimated single-digit annual PDP decline rate over the next ten years. SandRidge continuously evaluates the potential for high-return projects that further enhance its asset base. Such projects include, but are not limited to, workovers, artificial lift improvements and conversions from less efficient systems, recompletions of "behind pipe" pay in vertical section of existing wells, and the restimulation of existing intervals and previously bypassed unstimulated intervals in existing wells. When evaluating these and other options, the Company ensures that all projects meet high rate of return thresholds and remains capital disciplined as the commodity price landscape changes.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

As of June

30, 2024, the Company had $211.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, diversified across multiple significant, well-capitalized financial institutions. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Dividend Program

Dollars in thousands Total 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Special dividends(1) $

130,207 $





- $

55,868 $





- $





- $

74,339 Quarterly dividends(1) $

15,639 $



4,103 $



4,096 $



3,721 $



3,719 $





- Total dividends(1) $

145,846 $



4,103 $

59,964 $



3,721 $



3,719 $

74,339



(1) Includes dividends payable on unvested restricted stock awards



Total 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Special dividends per share $



3.50 $





- $



1.50 $





- $





- $



2.00 Quarterly dividends per share $



0.42 $



0.11 $



0.11 $



0.10 $



0.10 $





- Total dividends per share $



3.92 $



0.11 $



1.61 $



0.10 $



0.10 $



2.00

On August 6, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

Acquisitions

On July 29, 2024, SandRidge announced the entry into a definitive agreement to acquire certain producing assets and leasehold interests in the Cherokee play of the Western Anadarko Basin for cash consideration of $144 million, before customary purchase price adjustments. The Company also entered into a Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") governing its participation in the future development of certain of the acquired leasehold interests.

The acquisition includes 42 producing wells, 4 drilled uncompleted ("DUC") wells which may be completed in 2024 and leasehold interest in 11 drilling and spacing units ("DSUs")

focused in Ellis and Roger Mills counties in Oklahoma. Upon closing, the Company will work with its joint development partner, who has a demonstrable history of successful operations in the Cherokee play, to plan and initiate a drilling campaign, potentially as early as the fourth quarter of this year. SandRidge will assume operatorship of the new wells after they are producing.

The oily PDP production and new development associated with the acquisition is projected to meaningfully increase SandRidge's EBITDA and cash flow on a pro forma basis, while maintaining its planned quarterly dividend.(1)

The acquisition effective date is July 1, 2024 and the transaction is anticipated to close during the third quarter of 2024. SandRidge expects to fund the transaction with cash on hand.

On June 13, 2024, the Company closed on a separate acquisition of producing oil and gas assets intermediately adjacent to its assets in Alfalfa, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma for approximately $2 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Outlook

SandRidge remains focused on growing the value of its asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while exercising prudent capital allocations to projects that provide high rates of returns in the current commodity price environment. These standalone projects include (1) artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems, (2) high-graded re-fracturing and recompletion and (3) opportunistic leasing that could bolster future development and complement the recently acquired Cherokee assets. The Company's incumbent leasehold remains approximately 99% held by production, which cost-effectively maintains its development option over a reasonable tenor. These assets have higher relative gas content for which prices are not yet at optimal levels to resume development or material reactivations. However, SandRidge will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, project results, costs and other factors that could influence returns on investments over an expanded portfolio. These and other factors will continue to shape the Company's development decisions in 2024 and beyond. More information and updated guidance will be provided, subject to closing the acquisition, before the end of the third quarter.

SandRidge remains vigilant in evaluating further merger and acquisition opportunities, with consideration of its strong balance sheet and commitment to its capital return program.

Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas and transporting over 95% of its produced water via pipeline instead of truck. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce. The Company has personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition, and production of oil and gas assets. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy .

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.

Operational and Financial Statistics



Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 185

288

393

549 Natural Gas (MMcf) 4,443

5,185

9,250

10,097 NGL (MBbl) 437

441

804

861 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,363

1,593

2,739

3,093 Daily production (MBoed) 15.0

17.5

15.0

17.1















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $







79.54

$







68.02

$







77.18

$







70.99 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel -

-

-

- Net realized price per barrel $







79.54

$







68.02

$







77.18

$







70.99















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $









0.66

$









1.31

$









0.97

$









2.00 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf -

-

-

0.58 Net realized price per Mcf $









0.66

$









1.31

$









0.97

$









2.58















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $







18.99

$







15.97

$







21.11

$







20.19 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel -

-

-

- Net realized price per barrel $







18.99

$







15.97

$







21.11

$







20.19















Realized price per Boe - as reported $







19.06

$







20.99

$







20.54

$







24.76 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $







19.06

$







20.99

$







20.54

$







26.66















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $









6.41

$









5.53

$









7.17

$









6.63 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $









1.35

$









1.72

$









1.36

$









2.10 Depletion (1) $









3.19

$









2.35

$









3.08

$









2.33















Earnings per share













Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $









0.24

$









0.45

$









0.54

$









1.10 Diluted $









0.24

$









0.45

$









0.54

$









1.09















Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders













Basic $









0.17

$









0.38

$









0.40

$









1.08 Diluted $









0.17

$









0.38

$









0.40

$









1.07















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 37,083

36,892

37,063

36,876 Diluted

37,158

37,097

37,108

37,085



(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Capital Expenditures



The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the six months ended June

30, 2024 (unaudited):



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

(In thousands)



Drilling, completion, and capital workovers $













2,468 Leasehold and geophysical 900 Capital expenditures (on an accrual basis) $













3,368 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)



Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is presented below:



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $















211,292

$













253,944







Long-term debt $



















-

$

















- Total debt -

-







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,007,798

1,071,021 Accumulated deficit (583,028)

(602,947) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 424,807

468,111







Total capitalization $















424,807

$













468,111

SandRidge

Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $







25,977

$







33,419

$







56,260

$







76,566 Total revenues 25,977

33,419

56,260

76,566 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 8,738

8,802

19,630

20,496 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 1,841

2,740

3,737

6,491 Depreciation and depletion

- oil and natural gas 4,350

3,744

8,426

7,198 Depreciation and amortization

- other 1,664

1,615

3,342

3,233 General and administrative 3,050

2,476

6,382

5,385 Restructuring expenses 81

262

81

301 Employee termination benefits -

-

-

19 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts -

-

-

(1,447) Other operating (income) expense, net 33

(27)

24

(121) Total expenses 19,757

19,612

41,622

41,555 Income from operations 6,220

13,807

14,638

35,011 Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense), net 2,491

2,828

5,189

5,327 Other income (expense), net 83

2

92

57 Total other income (expense) 2,574

2,830

5,281

5,384 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,794

16,637

19,919

40,395 Income tax (benefit) expense -

-

-

- Net income (loss) $







8,794

$







16,637

$







19,919

$







40,395 Net income (loss) per share













Basic $









0.24

$









0.45

$









0.54

$









1.10 Diluted $









0.24

$









0.45

$









0.54

$









1.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 37,083

36,892

37,063

36,876 Diluted 37,158

37,097

37,108

37,085

SandRidge

Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $









209,908

$







252,407 Restricted cash - other 1,384

1,537 Accounts receivable, net 23,264

22,166 Prepaid expenses 1,674

430 Other current assets 932

1,314 Total current assets 237,162

277,854 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,545,318

1,538,724 Unproved 9,861

11,197 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,399,863)

(1,393,801)

155,316

156,120 Other property, plant and equipment, net 83,312

86,493 Other assets 3,212

3,130 Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance 50,569

50,569 Total assets $









529,571

$







574,166







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $









35,694

$









38,828 Asset retirement obligations 9,789

9,851 Other current liabilities 674

645 Total current liabilities 46,157

49,324 Asset retirement obligations 56,544

54,553 Other long-term obligations 2,063

2,178 Total liabilities 104,764

106,055 Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 37,182 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 37,091 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,007,798

1,071,021 Accumulated deficit (583,028)

(602,947) Total stockholders' equity 424,807

468,111 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $









529,571

$







574,166

SandRidge

Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $





19,919

$





40,395 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11,768

10,431 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts -

(1,447) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts -

5,876 Stock-based compensation 1,072

946 Other 80

77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,746)

7,574 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,093

63,852 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (3,575)

(24,327) Acquisition of assets (2,103)

- Purchase of other property and equipment (12)

(31) Proceeds from sale of assets 571

1,334 Net cash used in investing activities (5,119)

(23,024) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Dividends paid to shareholders (64,003)

(73,823) Reduction of financing lease liability (396)

(261) Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

26 Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards (227)

(211) Net cash used in financing activities (64,626)

(74,269) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH (42,652)

(33,441) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 253,944

257,468 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $





211,292

$





224,027 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $









(64)

$









(54) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payables and accrued expenses $









641

$







1,775 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $









230

$









260 Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties $









71

$







1,205 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $









-

$









12 Change in dividends payable $









(65)

$







(557)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes

non-GAAP

financial measures. These

non-GAAP

measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these

non-GAAP

measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the

non-GAAP

measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, Adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $







11,412

$







24,005

$







27,093

$







63,852 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,972

(1,420)

5,746

(7,574) Adjusted operating cash flow $







15,384

$







22,585

$







32,839

$







56,278

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $







11,412

$







24,005

$







27,093

$







63,852 Net cash used in investing activities (4,015)

(13,616)

(5,119)

(23,024) Acquisition of assets 2,103

-

2,103

- Proceeds from sale of assets (533)

(1,334)

(571)

(1,334) Free cash flow $









8,967

$









9,055

$







23,506

$







39,494

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Net Income $







8,794

$







16,637

$







19,919

$







40,395 Adjusted for













Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 4,350

3,744

8,426

7,198 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,664

1,615

3,342

3,233 Interest expense 31

22

64

54 EBITDA 14,839

22,018

31,751

50,880















Stock-based compensation 536

550

1,072

946 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts -

-

-

(1,447) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts -

-

-

5,876 Employee termination benefits -

-

-

19 Restructuring expenses 81

262

81

301 Interest income (2,522)

(2,850)

(5,253)

(5,381) Adjusted EBITDA $







12,934

$







19,980

$







27,651

$







51,194

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $







11,412

$







24,005

$







27,093

$







63,852 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,972

(1,420)

5,746

(7,574) Interest expense 31

22

64

54 Employee termination benefits -

-

-

19 Interest income (2,522)

(2,850)

(5,253)

(5,381) Other 41

223

1

224 Adjusted EBITDA $







12,934

$







19,980

$







27,651

$







51,194

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $







8,794

$









0.24

$







16,637

$









0.45 Restructuring expenses 81

-

262

0.01 Interest income (2,522)

(0.07)

(2,850)

(0.08) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $







6,353

$









0.17

$







14,049

$









0.38

















Basic

Diluted



Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 37,083

37,158

36,892

37,097 Total adjusted net income per share $









0.17

$









0.17

$









0.38

$









0.38



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $







19,919

$









0.54

$







40,395

$









1.09 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts -

-

(1,447)

(0.04) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts -

-

5,876

0.16 Employee termination benefits -

-

19

- Restructuring expenses 81

-

301

0.01 Interest income (5,253)

(0.14)

(5,381)

(0.15) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $







14,747

$









0.40

$







39,763

$









1.07

















Basic

Diluted



Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 37,063

37,108

36,876

37,085 Total adjusted net income per share $









0.40

$









0.40

$









1.08

$









1.07

Reconciliation of General and Administrative to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $









3,050

$









2.24

$









2,476

$









1.55 Stock-based compensation (536)

(0.39)

(550)

(0.34) Adjusted G&A $









2,514

$









1.85

$









1,926

$









1.21



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $









6,382

$









2.33

$









5,385

$









1.74 Stock-based compensation (1,072)

(0.39)

(946)

(0.30) Adjusted G&A $









5,310

$









1.94

$









4,439

$









1.44

Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure and the Company's unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the transaction does not close or that the closing may be delayed because conditions to the closing may not be satisfied, the performance of the acquired interests, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition and production of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at .



