MEDIA ADVISORY: FIM World Supercross Championship Races Into Vancouver For Season Opener At BC Place
WHAT: Media are invited to attend a press conference and exclusive freestyle motocross (FMX) demonstration announcing the official ticket launch for the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) round at BC Place in Vancouver.
WHEN: PRESS CONFERENCE AND FMX DEMONSTRATION
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Media check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The press conference will feature remarks about what to expect at the 2024 WSX Vancouver round, ticket information and remarks from Supercross star Ken Roczen. In addition, get a taste of the WSX action with a special live FMX demonstration from world class riders.
Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.
Tom Burwell, CEO, WSX Ken Roczen, 2023 WSX Champion Royce Chwin, President and CEO, Destination Vancouver
WHERE: Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place
777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC, V6B 4Y8
Check-in at the media table onsite.
Please RSVP to Sarah Ferguson at ... by Monday, August 12, 2024.
Media Contact:
Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations
...
250-464-4406
