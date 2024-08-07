Federal And Industry Leaders Collaborate On Achieving Goals, Driving Prosperity On October 1St At Insight Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Fiscal Year Insight Summit presented by Infotrend

The Insight Summit is the room to be in for meaningful discussions with buyers, customers and vendors at the start of the fiscal year!

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the first day of the federal government's fiscal year, The American Small Business Coalition, LLC (The ASBC), a trusted partner to government and entities for over two decades, is set to host the 2025 Fiscal Year Insight Summit and Bash presented by Infotrend , Inc. in Hanover, MD. Drawing on past successes, speakers from government agencies, as well as both large and small businesses, will lead engaging sessions aimed at sharing invaluable insights, strategies, and advice to empower government agencies and contractors in achieving greater success in the upcoming fiscal year.Celebrating its third year, the Fiscal New Year's Bash has evolved by introducing the breakout Insights Sessions before the celebration kicks off. The Insight Summit showcases a keynote panel address followed by a series of Insights Sessions led by recognized leaders from Government and Industry. Throughout the day, topics such as Acquisition and Procurement, Dual-Use Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Category Management, Business Development, Market Research, Proposal Management, OTA and SBIR, Enterprise IT, Data Science, and more, are addressed.When guests arrive at the Insight Summit they are first treated to a captivating keynote presentation delivered by the distinguished the Federal Foresight Panel. Comprised largely of current and former senior leaders from federal civilian and defense agencies, the panel will provide a visionary outlook to inspire and guide our audience immediately, and for years to come. Expertly moderated by futurist Lauren Oliver from Accenture Federal Services, this year's Federal Foresight Panel boasts an impressive lineup including:- Becky Weirick, from RCG, LLC, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement- Dr. Dolores Kuchina-Musina, Ph.D., representing REXOTA Solutions- Dr. John Elder, founder of Elder Research and appointed by President Bush to serve as a technology advisor for National Security- Col. Kris Saling, the Acting Director/Chief of Staff Innovation Directorate at U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC)- Theresa Terry, the Chief of Category Management and HAF Services Division at the Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force, Management (SAF/MGM)- Jaime Gracia, affiliated with The Wolverine Group and former Director of Strategic Enterprise Programs at the Office of the Procurement Executive,U.S. Department of State- Ross Guckert, associated with J.A. Greene & Company and former Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems at the U.S. ArmyFollowing the enlightening keynote panel, attendees can look forward to engaging Insights Sessions brimming with practical insights to help industry partners enhance their knowledge in various areas, including:- Strategies to secure more contracts and subcontracts- Navigating through modern acquisition pathways- Understanding the influence of culture on achieving success- Crafting proposals that captivate Government agencies- Identifying patterns in award debriefs and protests to bolster decision-making- Assessing the bid or no bid dilemma- Exploring the impact of RPA, AI, and Machine Learning on federal procurement- Implementing innovative methods to optimize federal agency market research- Unveiling the Department of Defense's role in advancing commercial technologies.The Insight Summit seamlessly combines expert insights and networking opportunities, cultivating an environment of unmatched results and value for both government agencies and their industry partners. The caliber of information, connections, and setting truly positions the Insight Summit as the premier event to kick off the government fiscal year!EVENT: 2025 Fiscal Year Insight Summit and Fiscal New Year's BashDATE: Tuesday, October 1, 2024TIME: 1:00 PM to 8:30 PM ETVENUE: Hotel at Arundel Preserve, Hanover, MDURL: bit/2025summitbashThis year's Insight Summit is made possible through the fantastic support of these organizations:Infotrend, IT Availability, Elder Research, Global Services, ORI, Immersive Concepts, Hyertek, 2Lyons Aerospace, Avanti Corporation, Advent Services, Accenture Federal Services, Qwalifize Staffing & Consulting, FedSavvy Strategies, Security First & Associates, Louis Coaching and Consulting, U.S. Air Force, HII, eMerge Americas, MSTI, VetAccel, BrainGu, Prince William County Virginia Department of Economic Development, Reddot Consulting Group, G2Xchange, Geiger Consulting, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, ITMC Solutions, Greenlight Analytic, Entellect, REXOTA Solutions, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Small Business Administration, The Wolverine Group, U.S. Department of Education, and CoastalABOUT The American Small Business CoalitionSince 2004, The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC) has hosted the premier community for educating, training and coaching novice and experienced federal contractors. We are a safe place for learning to achieve greater clarity, and for developing important relationships with buyers, customers, partners, and service providers. We deliver knowledge and skills-based E-ssentials for Growing in GovconTM via Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors®, the best and most effective growth curriculum for federal contractors.

