Net production was 14.4 MMBoe, or 158.5 MBoe/d, at 46% oil or 72.7 MBbls/d, which exceeded guidance. Higher than expected oil production and total production were driven largely by better than expected performance from Midland Basin wells and higher than expected oil content from new South Texas wells.

Return of capital to stockholders during the quarter totaled $71.9 million through the repurchase of 1,058,956 shares of common stock and payment of the Company's $0.18 per share quarterly dividend on May 3, 2024. In June 2024, the Board approved an 11% increase in the Company's fixed quarterly dividend policy, from $0.18 to $0.20 per share, expected to commence in the fourth quarter 2024, and reloaded the Company's existing stock repurchase program to $500 million, following repurchases totaling $369.1 million in shares through the second quarter, and extended the program through December 31, 2027.

Net income was $210.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, Adjusted net income(1) was $1.85 per diluted common share, net cash provided by operating activities was $476.4 million and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $485.9 million, all of which benefited from strong oil production and higher than expected oil and NGL prices.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $476.4 million before net change in working capital of $(50.2) million totaled $426.2 million(1) and capital expenditures of $322.7 million adjusted for a change in capital expenditure accruals of $5.1 million were $327.8 million.(1) Capital expenditures include approximately $12.0 million for an opportunistic bulk pre-purchase of pipe that was not considered in guidance. Adjusted free cash flow(1) was $98.4 million, up 45% from the first quarter 2024. Agreements to acquire assets totaling $2.1 billion expand the Company's top-tier portfolio of low

breakeven assets, add approximately 63,300 net acres and 465 net locations , and are expected to be accretive on all key financial metrics:

On August 5, 2024, the Company exercised its option to acquire 80% of certain additional assets adjacent to the XCL Resources, LLC asset acquisition in the core of the Uinta Basin for approximately $70.0 million (together with the XCL Acquisition, the "Uinta Basin Acquisitions"). The assets include, net to the Company's 80% interest, approximately 26,100 net acres, approximately 1 MBoe per day production (based on September 2024 projection) that is 75% oil, and an estimated 75 net drilling locations (normalized to 10,000 feet).

As previously announced, the Company executed and delivered a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire an 80% undivided interest in the oil and gas assets of XCL Resources, LLC, and affiliated entities (the "XCL Acquisition"). The assets include, net to the Company's 80% interest, 37,200 net acres in the Uinta Basin, 43 MBoe/d net production (based on September 2024 projection) that is 88% oil, 107 MMBoe preliminary estimated net proved reserves and an estimated 390 net drilling locations (normalized to 10,000 feet). The transaction has a May 1, 2024, effective date and is expected to close on October 1, 2024. There can be no assurance that this transaction will close on time or at all.

In addition, the Company confirmed that two initial Woodford-Barnett wells at Sweetie Peck were successfully brought on-line during the second quarter. These wells, together with offset operator wells, indicate more than 20,000 net acres at Sweetie Peck

that are prospective for Woodford-Barnett development (inclusive of the previously announced acreage additions to the west).

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued and sold $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2029 and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2032. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its Credit Agreement, to fund the Uinta Basin Acquisitions, redeem all of its outstanding 5.625% Notes due in 2025, and to pay related fees and expenses. On July 25, 2024, the Company issued a notice of redemption to the holders of the 2025 Senior Notes, notifying such holders that the Company intends to redeem the $349.1 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 2025 Senior Notes on August 26, 2024. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Successful operational execution once again this quarter tops off a great first half of 2024. Second quarter results were driven by strong performance from both core areas. In the Midland Basin, well performance exceeded expectations, while in South Texas performance from recent, fully bounded wells is expected to deliver

payout in approximately six months. In addition, preliminary results from two Woodford-Barnett test wells in the Sweetie Peck area look very strong. "We are excited to significantly expand our top-tier portfolio through the acquisition of assets in the core of the Uinta Basin. The scale of the combined acquisitions, adding approximately 63,300 net acres and 465 net locations, positions the Company for substantial growth in oil rich production and Adjusted free cash flow(1) plus extends the inventory runway. Purchased for less than a three-times Adjusted EBITDAX multiple,(1)

the acquisitions offer value creation opportunity and support the increased return of capital program." SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NET PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA



Second Quarter 2024

Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4,671 / 51.3 1,946 / 21.4 6,617 / 72.7 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 15,438 / 169.7 16,772 / 184.3 32,211 / 354.0 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) 5 / - 2,432 / 26.7 2,437 / 26.8 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 7,249 / 79.7 7,173 / 78.8 14,422 / 158.5 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.







Second quarter net production volumes were 14.4 MMBoe (158.5 MBoe/d) and were 46% oil (72.7 MBbl/d). Volumes were 50% from the Midland Basin and 50% from South Texas. Second quarter net production exceeded expectations due to strong performance from Midland Basin wells and higher than expected oil content from new South Texas wells.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA





Second Quarter 2024

Midland Basin South Texas Total (Pre/Post-hedge)(1) Oil ($/Bbl) $81.10 $79.01 $80.48 / $80.31 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $1.48 $1.33 $1.40 / $1.95 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $22.85 $22.86 / $22.86 Per Boe $55.43 $32.29 $43.92 / $45.07 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.







Second quarter average realized price before the effect of hedges was $43.92 per Boe, and average realized price after the effect of hedges was $45.07 per Boe.(1)

Second quarter benchmark pricing included NYMEX WTI at $80.57/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $1.89/MMBtu and OPIS Composite NGLs at $27.96/Bbl. The effect of commodity net derivative settlements for the second quarter was a gain of $1.15 per Boe, or $16.5 million.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME, NET INCOME PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Second quarter 2024 net income was $210.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $149.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. The primary drivers of increased net income were higher production volumes and realized prices per Boe combined with lower LOE and transportation costs per Boe. On a per share basis, the Company's stock repurchase program contributed to a 4.4 million decrease in the weighted-average diluted share count from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024, further boosting EPS. For the first six months of 2024, net income was $341.5

million, or $2.94 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $348.4

million, or $2.88 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023.

Second quarter 2024 net cash provided by operating activities of $476.4

million before net change in working capital of $(50.2)

million totaled $426.2

million(1) compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $383.3

million before net change in working capital of $(21.8)

million that totaled $361.5

million(1) for the same period in 2023. The $64.7

million, or 18%, increase in the current year period is primarily due to the higher revenue and lower costs described above. For the first six months of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities of $752.4

million before net change in working capital of $47.5

million totaled $799.9

million(1) compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $714.9

million before net change in working capital of $4.4

million that totaled $719.3

million(1) for the same period in 2023.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME,(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $485.9

million, up $95.7

million, or 25%, from $390.2

million for the same period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $895.0

million, up $103.4

million, or 13%, from $791.6

million for the same period in 2023.

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted net income(1) was $214.4

million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net income(1) of $153.8

million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Adjusted net income(1) was $378.5

million, or $3.26 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net income(1) of $316.0

million, or $2.61 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023.

At June

30, 2024, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.6 times.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES(1)

Second quarter 2024 capital expenditures of $322.7

million adjusted for a change in capital expenditure

accruals of $5.1

million

totaled $327.8

million.(1) Capital expenditures included approximately $12.0 million related to a bulk pre-purchase of pipe that was not considered in guidance.

Capital activity during the quarter included drilling 31 net wells, of which 10 were in South Texas and 21 were in the Midland Basin, and adding 36 net flowing completions, of which 10 were in South Texas and 26 were in the Midland Basin.

For the first six months of 2024, capital expenditures of $655.0 million adjusted for change in capital accruals of $(21.5) million totaled $633.6 million.(1) Capital activity during the first six months included drilling 60 net wells, of which 22 were in South Texas and 38 were in the Midland Basin, and adding 63 net flowing completions, of which 26 were in South Texas and 37 were in the Midland Basin.

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW(1)

Second quarter 2024 cash flow from operations before net change in working capital totaled $426.2

million,(1) and capital expenditures before changes in accruals totaled $327.8

million,(1) delivering Adjusted free cash flow of $98.4

million.(1)

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO STOCKHOLDERS

Return of capital to stockholders during the quarter totaled $71.9

million through the repurchase of 1,058,956

shares of common stock and payment of

the Company's $0.18

per share quarterly dividend on May

3, 2024. Since announcing the return of capital program in September 2022, the Company has repurchased approximately 10.1 million shares, or 8% of shares then outstanding, and returned $500.7

million to stockholders, inclusive of dividends and common stock repurchases.

In June 2024, the Board approved an 11% increase in the Company's fixed quarterly dividend policy, from $0.18 to $0.20 per share, expected to commence in the fourth quarter 2024, and re-authorized the Company's existing stock repurchase program, re-loading the authorized amount to $500 million through December 31, 2027.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY

On June

30, 2024, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $1.59

billion,

with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents were $487.9

million. Net debt(1) was $1.10 billion. The cash balance does not include restricted cash of $102.0 million that is held in escrow

as a performance deposit in connection with the XCL Acquisition.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued and sold $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2029, and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2032. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its Credit Agreement, to fund the Uinta Basin Acquisitions, redeem all of its outstanding 5.625% Notes due in 2025, and pay related fees and expenses. The notes were issued at par, and the 2029 notes have a mandatory redemption provision should the pending XCL Acquisition not close on or before July 1, 2025.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As of July

31, 2024, commodity derivative positions for the third through fourth quarters of 2024 include:

SWAPS AND COLLARS:



Oil: Approximately 5,830 MBbls, or 40-45% of expected 3Q-4Q 2024 net oil production before consideration of the Uinta Basin Acquisitions, is hedged to benchmark prices at an average price of $70.77/Bbl (weighted-average of collar floors and swaps) to $79.93/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps), excluding basis swaps. Natural gas: Approximately 16,430 BBtu, or 20-25% of expected 3Q-4Q 2024 net natural gas production before consideration of the Uinta Basin Acquisitions, is hedged to benchmark prices at an average price of $3.40/MMBtu (weighted-average of collar floors and swaps, excluding basis swaps).

BASIS SWAPS:



Oil, Midland Basin differential: Approximately 2,470 MBbls of expected 3Q-4Q 2024 net Midland Basin oil production are hedged to the local price point at a positive weighted-average price of $1.21/Bbl.

Gas, WAHA differential: Approximately 10,580 BBtu of expected 3Q-4Q 2024 net Midland Basin natural gas production are hedged to WAHA at a weighted-average price of ($0.86)/MMBtu. Gas, HSC differential: Approximately 9,180 BBtu of expected 3Q-4Q 2024 net South Texas natural gas production are hedged to HSC at a weighted-average price of ($0.35)/MMBtu.

A detailed schedule of these and additional derivative positions are provided in the 2Q24 accompanying slide deck.

2024 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

UPDATED GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2024:

Presented before consideration of Uinta Basin Acquisitions.



Full year guidance for net production is unchanged at 57-60 MMBoe, or 156-164 MBoe/d.

Oil production, as a percent of total production, is increased from 44% to 45%, or an average of 70-74 MBbls/d.

Full year guidance for capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals),(1) excluding acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.14-$1.18 billion. The Company has increased the number of net wells drilled and completed in 2024 to approximately 123 and 125, respectively. Other expense line items remain unchanged.

Preliminary assumptions for consolidation of

Uinta Basin assets for the fourth quarter only.



Uinta Basin assets expected to add production volumes after close of 44

MBoe/d at 87% oil. Capital expenditures related to Uinta Basin assets are expected to add between $100-120 million.

GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER 2024:

Presented without consideration of Uinta Basin Acquisitions, where expected closing is after quarter-end.



Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals),(1) excluding acquisitions: are expected to range between $300-$310 million. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects to drill approximately 33 net wells, of which 14 are planned for South Texas and 19 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line approximately 39 net wells, of which 22 are planned for South Texas and 17 are planned for the Midland Basin. The increased third quarter completion activity in South Texas is expected to contribute to higher volumes and a slight reduction in the oil percentage in the fourth quarter. Production volumes are expected to range between 15.0-15.4 MMBoe, or 163-167 MBoe/d, up 0.8 MMBoe sequentially at the mid-point. Oil volumes are expected to be 45-46% of total volumes.

UPCOMING EVENTS

EARNINGS Q&A WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

August 8, 2024 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2024 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via:



Webcast (available live and for replay) - on the Company's website at sm-energy/investors (replay accessible approximately 1 hour after the live call); or Telephone - join the live conference call by registering at . Dial-in for domestic toll free/International is 800-715-9871 / +1 646-307-1963 (Conference ID: 4602950 or Company Name required for entry).

CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

September 4, 2024 - Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference. Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 6:35 a.m. Mountain time/8:35 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.

DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "anticipate," "deliver," "demonstrate," "establish," "estimate," "expects," "goal," "generate," "indicate," "maintain," "objectives," "optimize," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things: the timing of payment of the increased dividend; certain matters related to the Uinta Basin Acquisitions, including break-even prices, accretion to certain financial metrics, the number of acres to be acquired, the percentage of oil associated with the assets, the number of drilling locations, projections for production and proved reserves, the number of acres and prospectivity for future Woodford-Barnett development, the timing to payout of certain recently-drilled South Texas wells, and timing and projections for future leverage ratio metrics; projections for the full year and third quarter 2024, including guidance for capital expenditures, production, the number of wells expected to be drilled and completed in total and in each of our operating areas, and the percent of future production to be hedged. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause

SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2024,

and such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

FOOTNOTE 1

Indicates a non-GAAP measure or metric. Please refer below to the section "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" in Financials Highlights for additional information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company currently engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at .

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2024

2023 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $







487,869

$







616,164 Accounts receivable 239,095

231,165 Derivative assets 27,208

56,442 Prepaid expenses and other 20,056

12,668 Total current assets 774,228

916,439 Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 12,164,196

11,477,358 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (7,171,277)

(6,830,253) Unproved oil and gas properties, net of valuation allowance of $34,123 and $35,362, respectively 286,312

335,620 Wells in progress 336,900

358,080 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $61,547 and $59,669, respectively 45,402

35,615 Total property and equipment, net 5,661,533

5,376,420 Noncurrent assets:





Acquisition deposit held in escrow 102,000

- Derivative assets 7,878

8,672 Other noncurrent assets 111,372

78,454 Total noncurrent assets 221,250

87,126 Total assets $





6,657,011

$





6,379,985 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $







563,764

$







611,598 Derivative liabilities 20,552

6,789 Other current liabilities 17,469

15,425 Total current liabilities 601,785

633,812 Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility -

- Senior Notes, net 1,576,896

1,575,334 Asset retirement obligations 124,499

118,774 Net deferred tax liabilities 440,815

369,903 Derivative liabilities 3,305

1,273 Other noncurrent liabilities 65,771

65,039 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,211,286

2,130,323 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:

114,068,885 and 115,745,393 shares, respectively 1,141

1,157 Additional paid-in capital 1,492,859

1,565,021 Retained earnings 2,352,532

2,052,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,592)

(2,607) Total stockholders' equity 3,843,940

3,615,850 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $





6,657,011

$





6,379,985

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $



633,451

$



546,555

$



1,193,047

$



1,117,333 Other operating income 1,104

4,199

1,378

6,926 Total operating revenues and other income 634,555

550,754

1,194,425

1,124,259 Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 136,622

145,588

273,997

287,936 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement

obligation liability accretion 179,651

157,832

345,839

312,021 Exploration (1) 17,094

14,960

35,675

33,388 General and administrative (1) 31,112

27,500

61,290

55,169 Net derivative (gain) loss (2) (12,118)

(11,674)

16,027

(63,003) Other operating expense, net 2,814

7,197

3,822

17,350 Total operating expenses 355,175

341,403

736,650

642,861 Income from operations 279,380

209,351

457,775

481,398 Interest expense (21,807)

(22,148)

(43,680)

(44,607) Interest income 6,333

4,994

13,103

9,696 Other non-operating expense (23)

(231)

(47)

(463) Income before income taxes 263,883

191,966

427,151

446,024 Income tax expense (53,590)

(42,092)

(85,659)

(97,598) Net income $



210,293

$



149,874

$



341,492

$



348,426















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,634

119,408

115,138

120,533 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 115,715

120,074

116,092

121,175 Basic net income per common share $







1.83

$







1.26

$







2.97

$







2.89 Diluted net income per common share $







1.82

$







1.25

$







2.94

$







2.88 Net dividends declared per common share $







0.18

$







0.15

$







0.36

$







0.30















(1)

Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $







1,188

$







896

$







2,313

$







1,847 General and administrative expense 4,600

3,267

8,493

6,634 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $







5,788

$







4,163

$





10,806

$







8,481















(2)

The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:













Net derivative settlement gain $





(16,523)

$





(15,636)

$





(29,797)

$





(20,712) Net (gain) loss on fair value changes 4,405

3,962

45,824

(42,291) Total net derivative (gain) loss $





(12,118)

$





(11,674)

$





16,027

$





(63,003)

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)







Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock









Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2023 115,745,393

$





1,157

$

1,565,021

$

2,052,279

$







(2,607)

$



3,615,850 Net income -

-

-

131,199

-

131,199 Other comprehensive income -

-

-

-

8

8 Net cash dividends declared, $0.18 per share -

-

-

(20,707)

-

(20,707) Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 1,147

-

(22)

-

-

(22) Stock-based compensation expense 1,839

-

5,018

-

-

5,018 Purchase of shares under Stock Repurchase Program (712,235)

(7)

(33,088)

-

-

(33,095) Balances, March 31, 2024 115,036,144

$





1,150

$

1,536,929

$

2,162,771

$







(2,599)

$



3,698,251 Net income -

-

-

210,293

-

210,293 Other comprehensive income -

-

-

-

7

7 Net cash dividends declared, $0.18 per share -

-

-

(20,532)

-

(20,532) Issuance of common stock under

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 56,006

1

1,843

-

-

1,844 Stock-based compensation expense 35,691

1

5,787

-

-

5,788 Purchase of shares under Stock

Repurchase Program (1,058,956)

(11)

(51,700)

-

-

(51,711) Balances, June 30, 2024 114,068,885

$





1,141

$

1,492,859

$

2,352,532

$







(2,592)

$



3,843,940

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Continued) (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)





























Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock



Retained

Earnings





Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2022 121,931,676

$





1,219

$

1,779,703

$

1,308,558

$







(4,022)

$



3,085,458 Net income -

-

-

198,552

-

198,552 Other comprehensive income -

-

-

-

13

13 Net cash dividends declared, $0.15 per share -

-

-

(18,078)

-

(18,078) Stock-based compensation expense -

-

4,318

-

-

4,318 Purchase of shares under Stock

Repurchase Program (1,413,758)

(14)

(40,454)

-

-

(40,468) Balances, March 31, 2023 120,517,918

$





1,205

$

1,743,567

$

1,489,032

$







(4,009)

$



3,229,795 Net income -

-

-

149,874

-

149,874 Other comprehensive income -

-

-

-

13

13 Net cash dividends declared, $0.15 per share -

-

-

(17,704)

-

(17,704) Issuance of common stock under

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 68,210

1

1,815

-

-

1,816 Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 774

-

(7)

-

-

(7) Stock-based compensation expense 56,872

1

4,162

-

-

4,163 Purchase of shares under Stock

Repurchase Program (2,550,706)

(26)

(69,457)

-

-

(69,483) Other 19,037

-

-

-

-

- Balances, June 30, 2023 118,112,105

$





1,181

$

1,680,080

$

1,621,202

$







(3,996)

$



3,298,467

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $



210,293

$



149,874

$



341,492

$



348,426 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement

obligation liability accretion 179,651

157,832

345,839

312,021 Stock-based compensation expense 5,788

4,163

10,806

8,481 Net derivative (gain) loss (12,118)

(11,674)

16,027

(63,003) Net derivative settlement gain 16,523

15,636

29,797

20,712 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,372

1,372

2,743

2,743 Deferred income taxes 43,516

44,278

70,907

94,246 Other, net (18,858)

(10)

(17,756)

(4,305) Net change in working capital 50,215

21,780

(47,473)

(4,436) Net cash provided by operating activities 476,382

383,251

752,382

714,885















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (322,684)

(309,334)

(655,049)

(550,046) Acquisition of proved and unproved oil and gas properties 5

(88,834)

2

(88,834) Other, net -

350

80

657 Net cash used in investing activities (322,679)

(397,818)

(654,967)

(638,223)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (51,223)

(68,795)

(83,991)

(108,863) Dividends paid (20,707)

(18,077)

(41,541)

(36,367) Net proceeds from sale of common stock 1,844

1,815

1,844

1,815 Net share settlement from issuance of stock awards -

(7)

(22)

(7) Net cash used in financing activities (70,086)

(85,064)

(123,710)

(143,422)















Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 83,617

(99,631)

(26,295)

(66,760) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 506,252

477,869

616,164

444,998 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $



589,869

$



378,238

$



589,869

$



378,238















Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information:













Operating activities:













Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $





(8,573)

$





(8,798)

$



(41,559)

$



(42,680) Net cash paid for income taxes $



(10,721)

$





(6,087)

$





(7,429)

$





(6,137) Investing activities:













Changes in capital expenditure accruals $





5,078

$



(42,653)

$



(21,491)

$





24,220















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $



487,869

$



378,238

$



487,869

$



378,238 Restricted cash (1) 102,000

-

102,000

- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $



589,869

$



378,238

$



589,869

$



378,238

____________________________________________ (1)

Represents a deposit held in a third-party escrow account related to the XCL Resources Acquisition and is included in the acquisition deposit held in escrow line item on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June

30, 2024. Please reference Note - 11 Acquisitions in Part I, Item II the Company's Form 10-Q as of June

30, 2024 for additional discussion regarding the XCL Resources Acquisition.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND METRICS AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures and metrics, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company's peer group. The Company believes these measures and metrics are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare recurring financial results among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures and metrics, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures and metrics provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and can exclude items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure that the Company believes provides useful additional information to investors and analysts, as a performance measure, for analysis of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. Please reference the Company's second quarter 2024 Form 10-Q and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted free cash flow : Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before changes in accruals. The Company uses this measure as representative of the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures that provides liquidity to fund discretionary obligations such as debt reduction, returning cash to stockholders or expanding the business.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted common share : Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted common share excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters. The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis.

Net debt :

Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt). The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company's capital structure and financial leverage.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period (also referred to as "leverage ratio" or "Adjusted EBITDAX multiple"). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement. The Company and the investment community may use this metric in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt and identify trends in its leverage position. The Company reconciles the two non-GAAP measure components of this calculation.

Post-hedge:

Post-hedge is calculated as the average realized price after the effects of commodity net derivative settlements. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the effects of commodity net derivative settlements on average realized price.



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024































Production Data































For the Three Months

Ended

Percent Change

Between

For the Six Months

Ended

Percent

Change

Between

Periods

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q24 &

1Q24

2Q24 &

2Q23

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023





2024

2023

Realized sales price (before the effect of net derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $

80.48

$

76.09

$

72.12

6

%

12

%

$

78.43

$

73.19

7

% Gas (per Mcf) $



1.40

$



2.18

$



2.07

(36)

%

(32)

%

$



1.78

$



2.48

(28)

% NGLs (per Bbl) $

22.86

$

22.94

$

20.83

-

%

10

%

$

22.90

$

23.29

(2)

% Equivalent (per Boe) $

43.92

$

42.39

$

38.89

4

%

13

%

$

43.19

$

41.03

5

% Realized sales price (including the effect of net derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $

80.31

$

76.52

$

72.04

5

%

11

%

$

78.54

$

72.61

8

% Gas (per Mcf) $



1.95

$



2.57

$



2.50

(24)

%

(22)

%

$



2.26

$



2.87

(21)

% NGLs (per Bbl) $

22.86

$

22.28

$

21.44

3

%

7

%

$

22.58

$

23.62

(4)

% Equivalent (per Boe) $

45.07

$

43.40

$

40.00

4

%

13

%

$

44.27

$

41.79

6

% Net production volumes: (1) Oil (MMBbl) 6.6

5.8

5.9

14

%

13

%

12.4

11.5

8

% Gas (Bcf) 32.2

31.1

33.7

3

%

(4)

%

63.4

65.9

(4)

% NGLs (MMBbl) 2.4

2.2

2.6

10

%

(5)

%

4.7

4.7

(1)

% Equivalent (MMBoe) 14.4

13.2

14.1

9

%

3

%

27.6

27.2

1

% Average net daily production: (1) Oil (MBbl per day) 72.7

63.7

64.5

14

%

13

%

68.2

63.7

7

% Gas (MMcf per day) 354.0

342.3

370.4

3

%

(4)

%

348.1

364.3

(4)

% NGLs (MBbl per day) 26.8

24.4

28.2

10

%

(5)

%

25.6

26.0

(2)

% Equivalent (MBoe per day) 158.5

145.1

154.4

9

%

3

%

151.8

150.5

1

% Per Boe data:





























Lease operating expense $



4.82

$



5.54

$



4.98

(13)

%

(3)

%

$



5.16

$



5.07

2

% Transportation costs $



1.94

$



2.07

$



2.89

(6)

%

(33)

%

$



2.00

$



2.85

(30)

% Production taxes $



1.89

$



1.90

$



1.66

(1)

%

14

%

$



1.90

$



1.84

3

% Ad valorem tax expense $



0.82

$



0.89

$



0.83

(8)

%

(1)

%

$



0.86

$



0.82

5

% General and administrative (2) $



2.16

$



2.29

$



1.96

(6)

%

10

%

$



2.22

$



2.03

9

% Net derivative settlement gain $



1.15

$



1.01

$



1.11

14

%

4

%

$



1.08

$



0.76

42

% Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion $

12.46

$

12.59

$

11.23

(1)

%

11

%

$

12.52

$

11.46

9

%































(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.32, $0.29, and $0.23 for the three months ended June

30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June

30, 2023, respectively, and $0.31 and $0.24 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024





Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation

(1)

















(in thousands)





































Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and net cash

provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted

EBITDAX (non-GAAP): For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

For the Trailing

Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024 Net income (GAAP) $



210,293

$



149,874

$



341,492

$



348,426

$





810,946 Interest expense 21,807

22,148

43,680

44,607

90,703 Interest income (6,333)

(4,994)

(13,103)

(9,696)

(23,261) Income tax expense 53,590

42,092

85,659

97,598

84,383 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset

retirement obligation liability accretion 179,651

157,832

345,839

312,021

724,299 Exploration (2) 15,906

14,064

33,362

31,541

57,154 Stock-based compensation expense 5,788

4,163

10,806

8,481

22,575 Net derivative (gain) loss (12,118)

(11,674)

16,027

(63,003)

10,876 Net derivative settlement gain 16,523

15,636

29,797

20,712

36,006 Other, net 823

1,079

1,420

927

1,990 Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $



485,930

$



390,220

$



894,979

$



791,614

$



1,815,671 Interest expense (21,807)

(22,148)

(43,680)

(44,607)

(90,703) Interest income 6,333

4,994

13,103

9,696

23,261 Income tax expense (53,590)

(42,092)

(85,659)

(97,598)

(84,383) Exploration (2)(3) (14,897)

(14,473)

(24,436)

(22,654)

(48,249) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,372

1,372

2,743

2,743

5,486 Deferred income taxes 43,516

44,278

70,907

94,246

64,917 Other, net (20,690)

(680)

(28,102)

(14,119)

(26,521) Net change in working capital 50,215

21,780

(47,473)

(4,436)

(47,588) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $



476,382

$



383,251

$



752,382

$



714,885

$



1,611,891



















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2)

Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense. (3)

For the periods presented, amounts exclude certain capital expenditures related to unsuccessful exploration activity.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (1)







(in thousands, except per share data)































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (GAAP) $



210,293

$



149,874

$



341,492

$



348,426 Net derivative (gain) loss (12,118)

(11,674)

16,027

(63,003) Net derivative settlement gain 16,523

15,636

29,797

20,712 Other, net 823

1,079

1,420

927 Tax effect of adjustments (2) (1,134)

(1,094)

(10,252)

8,976 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $



214,387

$



153,821

$



378,484

$



316,038















Diluted net income per common share (GAAP) $







1.82

$







1.25

$







2.94

$







2.88 Net derivative (gain) loss (0.10)

(0.10)

0.14

(0.52) Net derivative settlement gain 0.14

0.13

0.26

0.17 Other, net -

0.01

0.01

0.01 Tax effect of adjustments (2) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.09)

0.07 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $







1.85

$







1.28

$







3.26

$







2.61















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,634

119,408

115,138

120,533 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 115,715

120,074

116,092

121,175















Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.





























(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three and six months ended June

30, 2024, and 2023, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

Reconciliation of Total Principal Amount of Debt to Net Debt

(1)

(in thousands)



As of June 30, 2024 Principal amount of Senior Notes (2) $















1,585,144 Revolving credit facility (2) - Total principal amount of debt (GAAP) 1,585,144 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 487,869 Net Debt (non-GAAP) $















1,097,275



(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-Term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q as of June

30, 2024.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)















(in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$



476,382

$



383,251

$



752,382

$



714,885 Net change in working capital

(50,215)

(21,780)

47,473

4,436 Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital (non-GAAP)

426,167

361,471

799,855

719,321

















Capital expenditures (GAAP)

322,684

309,334

655,049

550,046 Changes in capital expenditure accruals

5,078

(42,653)

(21,491)

24,220 Capital expenditures before changes in accruals (non-GAAP)

327,762

266,681

633,558

574,266

















Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$





98,405

$





94,790

$



166,297

$



145,055

















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

