Playview Brands Launches 21 Bluff: Blackjack's Wilder Cousin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Playview Brands ' new card game, 21 Bluff , available today, is an exhilarating twist on the classic blackjack game, turning every hand into a high-stakes hustle, perfect for transforming any get-together into a battle of wits and wiles.

This fast-paced party game is filled with daring doubles and strategic splits to level up game play for any card game enthusiast. In a deck packed with power moves and unpredictable wild cards, 21 Bluff raises the stakes to see which artful dodger will dominate and be the first to reach the coveted 21.

“21 Bluff is all about reading your opponents, making bold moves, and knowing when to hold back,” said Spencer Karls, co-creator of 21 Bluff.“Born out of a love for playing cards and enjoying time with friends, this game personalizes the familiar thrill of Blackjack. Every card dealt can be a game-changer, whether you play it safe or go all-in with a daring bluff.”

The perfect summer send-off or college gift, 21 Bluff is the answer for social gamers looking to take their card game to the next level. The game from premier toy company Playview Brands is available now at Walmart.

21 Bluff

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Walmart | Walmart

Age: 12+

2-4 Players

Check out 21Bluff for more on Playview Brands' new card game, and make sure to follow on social for the latest updates and chances to win exclusive prizes:

Instagram: @21Bluff

TikTok: @21Bluff

YouTube: @21Bluff

