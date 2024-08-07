Vesta Realty Recognized For Exceptional Workplace Culture With Second Great Place To Work® Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vesta Capital Logo

Vesta Realty certified by Great Place To Work® for the second time.

High Employee Ratings Highlight Vesta's Commitment to Creating a Positive and Inclusive Work Environment

- Marc Kulick, Vesta Capital CEO & FounderTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vesta Realty is proud to announce that it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the second time. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Vesta Realty, with company culture being credited as the primary reason for the high rankings.This year, 85% of Vesta Realty employees reported that it's a great place to work – a remarkable 28% higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Vesta stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."Marc Kulick , CEO and Founder of Vesta Capital, expressed his pride in the company's achievement. "Few people have the experience of building a brand-new company and creating the culture they dream of. That is one of the greatest blessings of this entire journey. I'm so proud of our progress towards creating an environment where people are happy coming to work and feel valued, which in turn leads to the highest quality of life for our residents."Research from Great Place To Work highlights that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.WE'RE HIRING!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our Vesta Careers page at: careers/ .About Vesta CapitalVesta Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm that focuses on the acquisition and management of multifamily properties in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas. Vesta purchases properties that pass strict underwriting standards and that are positioned to perform well in a variety of market conditions.Since its inception, Vesta has purchased over 10,000+ units with a combined value of over $1 billion in the Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Little Rock markets. Vesta Capital is constantly working toward identifying assets that will maximize returns for investors.Vesta Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary and property management company of Vesta Capital. With a dedicated team of over 300 professionals across three states, Vesta Realty gives us complete operational control and real-time monitoring of on-site activities. Unlike many firms that outsource the most critical part of the business, Vesta's deep experience in asset and property management allows them to run the day-to-day management of all their properties.This vertically integrated approach, along with a focus on sourcing off-market deals, gives Vesta a unique advantage in the markets where they operate. For more information, visit .About Great Place to Work CertificationTMGreat Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.###

