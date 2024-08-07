Saudi Arabia To Host HALO Space's Landmark Test Flight

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

In collaboration with The Communications, Space and Commission (CST), HALO Space, a global leader in space tourism, is proud to announce that it will conduct its next test flight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this September. This significant milestone, marking HALO Space's sixth test flight, aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and underscores the Kingdom's leadership in near-space exploration.

A Leap Towards the Final Frontier

This upcoming test flight will feature HALO Space's real-size prototype capsule, Aurora, which will ascend to 30 kilometres above the Earth's surface. The primary objective of this mission is to rigorously validate the integrated operation of all critical systems developed over the past three years. Alberto Castrillo, Chief Technology Officer of HALO Space, stated,“This mission is designed to meticulously validate all our critical systems we've been developing for the past three years. The dates and location were set to ensure the reliable operation of our equipment and safe conditions for the teams that will be on the ground operating the flight.”

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has been working with and supporting HALO Space since the beginning of the year, overseeing preparations for the test flight, which is set against the backdrop of Saudi Vision 2030. HALO Space's decision to establish its flagship operational base and final assembly site in Saudi Arabia underscores the Kingdom's ideal conditions for Space exploration activities and support for innovative business models. As this visionary plan aims to transform the Kingdom into a global hub for technological innovation and economic diversification, CST has also been collaborating with other government entities such as the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to meet all regulatory requirements for the test flight, emphasizing the commitment to the safety of both personnel and materials involved in this ground-breaking test.

Carlos Mira, CEO of HALO Space, said,“Collaborating closely with both private and public institutions to adopt safety standards and certification procedures is key to our mission. Our collaboration with CST underscores our commitment to creating the safest near-space flight experience possible.”

Strategic Partnerships and Support

HALO Space was incubated by Arthur D. Little (ADL) through their Breakthrough Incubator program, benefiting from ADL's extensive markets and industries knowledge and its expertise in bringing together strategy, technology and innovation. ADL continues to support HALO Space's initiatives, providing ongoing strategic guidance. Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at ADL Middle East and board member of HALO Space, commented,“Our collaboration with HALO Space reflects our commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects that push the boundaries of technology and exploration. This initiative showcases Saudi Arabia's leadership in technological innovation and its dedication to fostering a vibrant tourism ecosystem.”

A Vision for the Future

HALO Space's prototype capsule test flights are a prelude to the launch of manned flights, expected to begin in 2025, to be then followed by commercial flights in 2026. These flights will offer a unique and breathtaking experience, allowing enthusiasts to rise comfortably and safely to an altitude of up to 35 kilometers in a balloon-lifted spacecraft. The journey, spanning up to 200 kilometers horizontally and lasting over six hours, provides passengers with the opportunity to witness the Earth's curvature and the vastness of space.

By 2030, HALO Space aims to make space tourism accessible to a broad audience, with plans to service 10,000 passengers from the launch of its commercial operations until the end of this decade. This initiative is poised to enhance Saudi Arabia's space and tourism ecosystem, offering a unique blend of hospitality, space education, and entertainment experiences.