Another Azerbaijani Wrestler To Compete For Bronze At Paris 2024
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov has reached the
semi-final match at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.
Azernews reports that the athlete competing in the 67 kg weight
class met Parviz Nasibov, an Azerbaijani wrestler representing
Ukraine, on the way to the finals.
According to the principle of the last point (3:3) from the duel
of the Azerbaijani athletes, the representative of Ukraine, who
won, entered the final.
He will face the winner of Slavik Galstyan (Armenia) - Said
Leyvesi (Iran) in the match for the Gold medal tomorrow. H. Jafarov
will go to the bronze medal match.
Today, Sanan Suleymanov will try his strength in the match for
the 3rd place.
It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has three medals.
Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100
kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez
(92 kilograms) secured at least the silver prize by qualifying for
the finals.
