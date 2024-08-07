German Military Expert: Developments In Kursk Region Yield Operational Effect

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The events unfolding in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine bear not only symbolic, but also practical significance for Ukraine.

This opinion was expressed by German Bundestag lawmaker and defense policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter, who spoke in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine's successes in Kursk region bear not only a symbolic meaning, but also have a military-strategic or at least operational effect," noted the former colonel of the Bundeswehr General Staff.

According to his assessment, military operations in the Kursk axis are aimed at tying up Russian forces in the area and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in order to relieve pressure on the frontlines as Russia will be forced to maintain its military presence in the area and even strengthen it by pulling troops from other axes.

It could also stop or limit Russian air raids launched from the airspace over Kursk region.

"Ukraine is taking purposeful actions against the so-called Russian bridgeheads, from which Russia has so far been attacking Ukraine," the German politician believes.

As reported earlier, on August 6, reports emerged across Russian Telegram channels of battles ongoing on the border with Ukraine in Kursk region. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the region.

The Ukrainian military has not issued any official statements in this regard.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank analyzed Russia's reports regarding the alleged incursion, coming to the conclusion that the version of events offered to the public by local authorities differs from those provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense and FSB.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Russian propagandists had been tasked with shifting public focus from the developments in Russia's Kursk region toward the battles in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.