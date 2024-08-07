Midas Takes A Stand Against Bad Service In Auto Care Industry With Launch Of Don't Put Up With B.S.TM Brand Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to a

survey

of 2,000 people across North America conducted on behalf of Midas, half of respondents say they've experienced bad service in auto care, with two out of three reporting they've been mistreated in an auto repair shop at least once, by being pushed into unneeded services, being ripped off or pressured.

"At Midas, customers can expect a better car care experience as stores strengthen their focus on creating a transparent, pressure-free environment," said

Lenny Valentino, Jr., president and chief operating officer of Midas. "We know that consumers are fed up with the bad service they experience in the auto care industry, and we're not shying away from this problem, we're tackling it head on."

Midas is committed to helping the next generation of drivers make more informed car care decisions and providing a best-in-class customer experience. The company recently rolled out a new training program for franchisees and their employees that outlines how stores can better partner with customers to provide straightforward information, like what needs fixing now and what can wait, and problem-solve together to find car care solutions. Franchisees also took a pledge against bad service at the franchisor's annual convention earlier this year and are committed to driving positive experiences for customers.



The Don't Put Up With

B.S. campaign will debut with a series of ads

across streaming services and social media; plus elements of the campaign will appear on out-of-home-boards (OOH) in Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Toronto, and Vancouver; and on digital channels. The campaign conveys examples of the bad service consumers have faced in the auto repair industry, like being talked down to or forced to urgently make a decision, with humor and a call to inspire real change. The campaign also highlights Midas' Guarantee

on select parts (like brakes, shocks, and struts) along with other measures to increase transparency with customers, such as offering comprehensive visual or digital inspections, known as a Closer Look Vehicle CheckTM .

For more information, visit

Midas .

About Midas

Midas, a subsidiary of TBC Corporation, is one of the world's largest automotive services franchisors.

Brakes, maintenance, tires, exhaust, steering, and suspension services are available under the Midas brand at nearly 2,100 franchised and licensed locations in 20 countries, with about 1,200 in the United States and Canada. Midas is known for its industry-leading guarantee. The company's outstanding performance was recently recognized by Entrepreneur magazine, with Midas earning the number one spot in the publication's 45th annual

Franchise 500® ranking in the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services category for the fourth consecutive year. The company also ranked on Forbes' first-ever Best Customer Service list . To find a location near you, visit

Midas .

SOURCE TBC Corporation