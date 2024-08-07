Tedx Speaker And Non Profit Founder Shares Stories Of Hope And Resilience In New Book, Hope Givers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hope Givers: Stories and Conversations of Hope

We all have our stories. Hope Givers grant us the resources and courage to tell them. HG is a compilation of stories and resources for overcoming adversity.

- Jodi O'Donnell AmesTITUSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the age of 14, Jodi witnessed a freak accident which resulted in the lose of a friend. At 29, she learned that her husband Kevin was terminally ill and she became a full-time caregiver while raising a toddler, at 35 and as the mother of an 8 year old, she checked the widow box at her doctor's appointment.These moments brought her to her knees and lead to severe depression.By the time we are adults, 70% of us have experienced trauma.But with help (hope givers ), healing is possible.TEDx speaker, Rutgers MSW student and Founder of a Mercer County non profit, Hope Loves Company, Jodi has shared her vulnerability in Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope. The self-help resource takes readers inside her own deeply emotional journey through caregiving, loss, and grief.Hope Givers is a raw, unfiltered look that focuses on O'Donnell-Ames' successes while acknowledging her failures and shortcomings with candor.“Our biggest challenges can result in our deepest clarity and creation,” O'Donnell-Ames said.Hope Givers includes additional stories and references from thought leaders, mental health professionals, and friends whose wisdom and perspectives bring valuable lessons and comfort.“Somewhere among these pages, you will find a moment of connection and insight,” she said.“It's an indisputable truth that while life is complicated and difficult, hope is reserved for each and every one of us.”“There are people and there are resources out there that will support you in your journey and that will help you find a way to process what you're feeling,” she added.About the AuthorJodi O'Donnell-Ames is a TEDx speaker, nonprofit founder and MSW student. She is the founder of Hope Loves Company, the only nonprofit committed to helping the children and grandchildren of ALS patients. She is also the author of two previous books, The Stars That Shine and Someone I Love Has ALS.For more information, please visit , or connect with her on Facebook (jodi), Instagram (@jodi_odonnellames) and Twitter (@jodonnellames).Amazon book link:Noel McDermott Show:Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of HopeRelease Date: May 10, 2024ISBN: 978-0-9990165-8-9Available from Amazon###PRAISE FOR JODI O'DONNELL-AMES:“Hope Givers will show you how to cope with challenging situations and gain hope. Most importantly, it will show you how to help others gain hope as well.”Jack Tatar, co-author, Cryptoassets: The Innovative Investor's Guide to Bitcoin and Beyond“Written from the heart. This wonderful memoir relates the transformative value of learning from others when dealing with grief and the many other challenges that life throws in your way. Honest, compassionate, inspirational.”Fred Weber, founder of Weber Scientific, SCORE Mentor“Jodi's book is an incredibly powerful tool in navigating the challenges that life often throws our way. Despite the hardships and pain, Jodi provides empathy, perspective and wisdom in recognizing and respecting this while seeking out and appreciating the ways in which hope can provide meaning and resilience in working through grief. Jodi has embodied the idea of turning pain into purpose, and I am inspired by her daily.”Betsy Piccolo, LPC

