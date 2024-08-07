Haute-Lifestyle, Helmed By Publisher Janet Walker, Celebrates 15 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haute-Lifestyle, Helmed by Publisher and Award-Winning Screenwriter Janet Walker, Celebrates 15 Years Of Operation

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haute-Lifestyle , the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, helmed by Publisher and award-winning screenwriter Janet Walker , has reached another milestone in its journey recently celebrating 15 years in operation and surpassing 7,000 pieces of content as the digital continues to distinguish itself among the world of online publications.

The internationally known and recognized digital magazine began as a one-page idea during the 2009 global financial meltdown and was nurtured by Ms. Walker's unwavering belief that if you build it, the audience will be there. It wasn't quite that simple, but that single idea coupled with Ms. Walker's commitment to deliver engaging and interesting content has helped the magazine continue to grow and develop.

Haute-Lifestyle, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news, political coverage, and current entertainment reviews for 15 years and remains committed to supplying readers with information across various contemporary topics.

A weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the Beltway, the Beltway Insider provides readers with information on how political events around the world affect citizens, from the continuing Coronavirus flareups to inflation, presidential politics, and which stories are gaining momentum in Washington, and which are buried.

Ms. Walker, the sole owner of Haute-Lifestyle, is also a recognized and seasoned journalist and provides content across many topics. Other contributors supply content from Europe and offer insight into hot spots around the European continent, medical science updates, and home and décor ideas.

Across the nine sections and 43 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle also brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world's geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle is read weekly around the world and is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. You can access the digital by clicking this link: .

Ms. Walker, the founder and publisher of Haute-Lifestyle, is also celebrating the success of her five original riveting, fast action, screenplays which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago.

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker's five screenplays, "The Six Sides of Truth," "The Wednesday Killer," "The Manhattan Project," "The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," and“Project 13: The Last Day,” elevates the total awards and selections to 112.

"The Six Sides of Truth," tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her.

"The Wednesday Killer," a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

"The Manhattan Project," a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team works to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan's legal system.

"The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

“Project 13: The Last Day,” a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama, follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after a bioweapon is released resulting in anarchy and lawlessness while the government searches for a solution.

About Haute-Lifestyle

Haute-Lifestyle, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. She has not given any person or person's permission to perform any duties on her behalf. Any person or persons who indicate, by any means, that they represent Haute-Lifestyle or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud.

Haute-Lifestyle is read weekly in 19 countries and is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign.

