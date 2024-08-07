Government Bans Non-Basmati White Rice Exports To Ensure Domestic Food Security

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 7 (KNN) In a significant update on India's agricultural exports, recent data presented to Parliament reveals the country's stance on non-basmati white rice exports.

This report provides crucial insights into the government's export policies and the current state of this vital commodity in the global market.

India's non-basmati white rice exports have shown notable fluctuations over recent years. The fiscal year 2023-24 saw exports valued at USD 852.53 million, a decrease from the USD 2.2 billion recorded in 2022-23 and USD 2 billion in 2021-22.

The current fiscal year's April-May period has already witnessed exports worth USD 122.7 million. A pivotal policy change occurred on July 20, 2023, when the Indian government imposed a ban on non-basmati white rice exports.

This decision, aimed at ensuring domestic food security, has significantly altered the export landscape. However, the ban is not absolute; exports are permitted on a case-by-case basis to countries facing food security challenges, subject to governmental approval.

Despite the restrictions, India continues to play a crucial role in global food security. In the current fiscal year, exports have been approved to several nations, including Maldives (124,218.36 MT), Mauritius (14,000 MT), and Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Namibia (1,000 MT each).

The previous fiscal year saw a more extensive list of 17 countries receiving Indian non-basmati white rice, with significant quantities going to the Philippines (295,000 MT), Cameroon (190,000 MT), and Malaysia (170,000 MT), among others.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the production, availability, and export scenarios of non-basmati white rice.

This vigilant approach suggests potential policy interventions in the future, depending on market dynamics and food security considerations.

In a related development, Prasada also addressed questions regarding the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement (FSA) under the World Trade Organization (WTO). He clarified that the FSA has not yet come into force, as it awaits ratification by two-thirds of WTO members.

Importantly, Prasada assured that the agreement, once implemented, would not adversely affect genuine fishermen, who can continue to receive subsidies under certain conditions.

India's approach to non-basmati white rice exports reflects a delicate balance between meeting international food security needs and safeguarding domestic interests.

