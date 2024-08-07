Compass Group India Strengthens Its Position In The Food Services Industry With Acquisition Of ICS Foods

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Compass India Food Services Private Limited (“ Compass Group India ”), part of Compass Group, a world leader in food and facility management services, announces the of a majority stake in Delhi-based ICS

Foods Private Limited (" ICS Foods "), a prominent food & beverage catering company with extensive experience in the sector. This strategic acquisition signifies a major step forward in the growth journey for Compass Group India, the largest and fastest growing food services provider in the country.





Ishaan Yadav, Culinary Head (Left), Vikas Chawla, MD, Compass Group India (Centre), and

Debashish Yadav, CEO, ICS Food (Right)





Founded in 1983, ICS Foods serves over 70 clients across multiple manufacturing sites in India.





Commenting on the acquisition, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India , said,“We are thrilled to welcome ICS to the Compass Group India family. With the growth of the manufacturing sector in India riding on the back of initiatives like 'Make-in-India', this strategic move aligns perfectly with our growth journey. By combining Compass Group India's presence and culinary prowess with ICS Foods' proven expertise in providing food services to the manufacturing sector, we will further strengthen our position in this area, while delivering high-quality, nutritious, and sustainable solutions that are truly valued by our clients and consumers.”





Debashish Yadav, Chief Executive Officer , ICS Foods , commented,“We are incredibly excited to be a part of Compass Group India. This partnership presents an unparalleled opportunity to leverage our combined expertise in catering for the manufacturing sector. With this move, we will be able to significantly expand our reach and capitalize on the growth in India. We are confident that together we can deliver exceptional value to our clients, setting new benchmarks for service excellence in the industry.”





About Compass Group India

Compass Group India is a part of Compass Group, one of the world's leading providers of food and support services. Compass Group operates across 33 countries and employs and engages with over 550,000 people serving 5.5 billion meals per year globally.





Since 2008, Compass Group India has been partnering with clients and consumers in the workplace, education, and healthcare sectors to shape a happier, healthier and sustainable world, every day. It operates in 450+ client locations across India, with presence in 45 plus cities, delivering more than 7.5 lakh meals every day and managing over 200 Mn sq. ft. of facilities spaces. With the support of 32,000 plus team members, our sector-focused approach gives clients access to unparalleled experience, global best practices, and market-leading innovations.

Compass Group India has been recognised for partnering and delivering great services and has been awarded 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award', Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award,“Business Leader of the Year” and many others.





About ICS Foods

ICS Foods is a leading contract catering company, serving over 70 clients across 10 states in India. Established in 1983, ICS Foods has grown steadily to become a trusted food partner for numerous domestic and international companies. Backed by a strong workforce of over 2,500, ICS Foods serves over 1.6 lakh meals every day.





ICS Foods was named Company of the Year in the Hospitality category at the Dare to Dream Awards hosted by TV 9 group in 2021 and certified as a Great Place to Work for the year 2022-23 by The Great Places to Work Institute, India. ICS Foods has provided catering services at prestigious international sporting events, including the Delhi Commonwealth Games, 2010 and the Badminton World Federation Tournament.