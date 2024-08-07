Miningnewsbreaks Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) , a company that provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural-gas producers in

the United States, is reporting its Q2 2024 results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. Notable numbers from the report include a net loss of

$16.7 million, or

$1.15

per share, with adjusted net loss of

$10.6 million, or

$0.73

per share. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $8.5 million, representing a 28% sequential decrease, with adjusted net debt of

$196.7 million, which was a 3% sequential increase. The company also reported that 14.5 average rigs working during the quarter, which was a 4% sequential decrease, with a fully burdened margin per day of

$9,675, representing a 18% sequential decrease.

“Our financial results for the second quarter came in line with our expectations, as the overall U.S. land contract drilling market continued to be impacted by elevated rig churn from headwinds driven by customer consolidation, accelerating drilling efficiencies and increased fiscal discipline by E&P customers,” said Independence Contract Drilling CEO Anthony Gallegos in the press release.“These headwinds have continued into the third quarter of 2024 and resulted in the delay or cancellation of expected third-quarter rig reactivation opportunities and additional rig releases where our rigs will be required to be placed with new customers. . . . Assuming our re-contracting efforts are successful, we expect our operating rig count will return to second quarter levels by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in

the United States. The company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit

.

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN