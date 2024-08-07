Sipping On Suspense: Horror Movie-Themed Cocktail Book Cocktails From The Crypt Announced By Nightmare On Film Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cocktails from the Crypt available on Digital and Hardcover

Cocktails from the Crypt front cover

The 'Purple Pornstar' cocktail, inspired by Frankenhooker (1990)

- Jonathan DehaanCANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberley Elizabeth and Jonathan Dehaan of the top horror movie podcast Nightmare on Film Street are thrilled to announce their upcoming horror movie cocktail recipe book, Cocktails from the Crypt . Set to be distributed by Page Street Publishing and Macmillan on November 26, 2024-just in time to put under the Christmas tree. This unique recipe book will feature over 60 inventive concoctions inspired by horror movie classics, modern favorites, ghosts, ghouls, and slasher icons.Sinister sips include the Texas Chain Saw Margarita, a blend of tequila, lime, and cranberry that's as invigorating as a Texas sunrise cresting over a lonely highway-minus the chainsaw-wielding maniac. Freddy's Boilermaker is a fiery reimagining of the classic pub favorite. With its roots in the tried-and-true boilermaker, it's as classic as Freddy Krueger's mischievous grin. The Frankenstein Fizz, a neon green melon drink, promises to electrify taste buds.Nightmare on Film Street, celebrated for its candid and comedic take on the horror genre, has become a go-to destination for horror fans. With this new book, the creative minds behind the podcast are extending their reach into the world of cocktails, allowing readers to taste the terror, savor the suspense, and toast to the iconic moments of horror cinema.Quotes from the AuthorsKimberley Elizabeth playfully stated, "If you've ever wondered what a haunted house tastes like in liquid form, or how to sip a slasher film without cutting your lip, this book's for you. Just remember, no spirits were harmed in the making of these... spirits!"Jonathan Dehaan added, "Mixing cocktails is like making a horror movie; it's all about the perfect blend of ingredients. And trust me, these recipes have more twists than a Shyamalan film!"About Cocktails from the CryptCocktails from the Crypt is more than a mere recipe book; it's an immersive experience that invites readers to explore the world of horror in a whole new way. It's a celebration of the genre, a tribute to the classics, and a creative cocktail adventure that promises to be as thrilling as the films that inspired it.Designed for both horror enthusiasts and cocktail lovers, this book provides the perfect cocktail accompaniments for any occasion, whether hosting a Halloween party or enjoying a night of frightful films. Each recipe reflects the themes, characters, and ambiance of iconic horror movies.Stay tuned for more details and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses by following Nightmare on Film Street on all their social media platforms. Cocktails from the Crypt is poised to become an essential, hair-raising addition to any horror collection.About the AuthorsKimmi (Kimberley Elizabeth) and Jon (Jonathan Dehaan) are the creative forces behind Nightmare on Film Street, named one of the top horror movie podcasts by Variety and Movieweb. They've also appeared in The New York Times, Fangoria, Stylist, New York Magazine, and on NPR.In 2016, they launched Nightmare on Film Street as a welcoming space for horror enthusiasts of every stripe and obsession level. Their mission? To celebrate the eeriest genre there is in the most enjoyable way possible. Forget deep dives and academic critiques - they're all about sharing laughs, spinning conspiracy theories, and making cheeky observations. Beyond podcasting, they are emerging filmmakers, with Kimmi celebrating her writing and directorial debut in the segment 'Do Us Part?' of 2022's Horror Anthology Sinphony. They live in Winnipeg, Canada with their two stinky pugs.About Page Street PublishingPage Street Publishing, known for its innovative range of books that inspire readers to do what they love better, is proud to partner with Kimberley and Jonathan on this project. With distribution by Macmillan, one of the largest global publishers, this cocktail book is set to make a significant impact on both the horror and culinary scenes.For more information, exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, and pre-order links, visit . Pre-order Cocktails from the Crypt now from favorite retailers: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop, Chapters Indigo, and Blackwell's.For media inquiries, please contact:Nightmare on Film Streetmail[at]nofspodcast[dot]comKaye PublicityJulia Borcherts for all Media Inquiriesjulia[at]kayepublicity[dot]com

