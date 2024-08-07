Ceres Celebrates Growing Bipartisan Support For The Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Energy Incentives
August 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds the public support from 18 Republican members of congress led by Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) for preserving the clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, who made their case in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson today.
Ceres has worked for years to organize business support for the clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Throughout 2024, including at its flagship advocacy event LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 , Ceres has mobilized leading companies and investors to meet with members of Congress from both parties to discuss the ways the law is benefitting local economies across the U.S.
About Ceres
Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.
