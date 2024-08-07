(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CITY OF DREAMS' ADDS TONY ROBBINS, OSCAR WINNING PRODUCER MICHAEL PHILLIPS AND LIONSGATE CFO JIMMY BARGE AS EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS TO FIGHT THE WAR AGAINST CHILD TRAFFICKING



City Of Dreams





Image of Mohit Ramchandani

Gripping Tale of Resilience and Hope from "Sound of Freedom" Producer Hits Theaters Nationwide August 30 via Roadside Attractions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to be a weapon of mass inspiration in the war against child trafficking, " CITY OF DREAMS " written and directed by veteran producer

Mohit Ramchandani

showcases one boy's story of ultimate resilience and hope as he's trafficked across the border from Mexico and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles. Visit:



& watch the powerful trailer

here .

Already critically acclaimed with a

100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the feature film hits theaters nationwide

on Aug. 30

via

Roadside Attractions , the studio behind Academy Award Winner "Manchester by the Sea," "Margin Call" and "Winter's Bone." The " CITY OF DREAMS " film is supported by icons of film, music and media including New York Times bestseller and speaker Tony Robbins, Academy Award Winning Producer Michael Phillips ("Taxi Driver," "The Sting" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"),

award-winning singer-song-writer

Linda Perry

("Beautiful"), Academy Award nominated actress

Yalitza Aparicio

("Roma"), 5 Time Latin Grammy Winning artist

Luis Fonsi ,

Producer

Sean Wolfington

("Sound of Freedom"),

Luis Mandoki

("Message in a Bottle," "Angel Eyes"), Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge and President of iHeart Latino Enrique Santos.



Ramchandani, who was born in India, and whose own father worked in a sweatshop after being exiled from Pakistan during the 1947 partition of the former British territory, has his own fascinating story relating to the hope and inspiration of "CITY OF DREAMS." From Mumbai to Hong Kong to Los Angeles, Ramchandani initially worked as a film producer on projects that starred Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Dornan, Luke Wilson and Tim Roth, among others. He also directed the short film "Devil's Creek" which premiered at the Cannes Short Film corner.

"There are currently 12 million children enslaved around the world today. This is a story of one boy who had the courage to fight back – not only for his freedom but for the freedom of the other children who were held captive," stated Ramchandani.

"This is a heroic thriller, it will keep you on the edge of your seat all the way through, and more importantly it will shine a light on the crisis that's happening to our children in this country, and all around the world," commented Executive Producer Tony Robbins.

"This incredible story will inspire everyone who sees it to join the fight for the freedom of these innocent kids," adds Executive Producer Michael Phillips, known for "Taxi Driver," "The Sting" and "Close Encounters of The Third Kind."

The film

stars

Jason Patric ,

Renata Vaca and newcomer child actor

Ari Lopez , who delivers a breakout performance, and features

Alfredo Castro ,

Paulina Gaitan ,

Francisco Denis

and the Golden Globe Nominated Lead Actor of "Babylon,"

Diego Calva .



