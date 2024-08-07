Annenberg Schools At USC And Penn To Host Roundtable Discussion Series At The 2024 Democratic National Convention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy and the Annenberg School at the University of Pennsylvania are bringing roundtable talks to the DNC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After spending three days at the National in Milwaukee, the USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy (CCLP) will bring its series of Annenberg Roundtable discussions to the National Convention in Chicago.

The Annenberg Roundtable Conversations on Politics, Media, and Society continue a 16 year tradition of joint programming at both conventions convened by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania to explore important topics in a nonpartisan environment. The USC program is led by Geoffrey Cowan and Adam Clayton Powell III, and the Penn program is led by David Eisenhower, Marjorie Margolies, and Craig Snyder. Inspired by the vision of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, the schools have joined forces since 2008 to involve students and visitors in conversations with leading politicians, journalists, historians, and international figures.

“Historically, conventions were designed to nominate candidates and to adopt platforms,” Cowan, the Annenberg Family Chair in Communication Leadership at USC, said at the opening of the roundtable series at the RNC in Milwaukee,“but they also provide a unique opportunity for universities to lead a dialogue about important issues.”

The Annenberg Roundtable series will continue at the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 19-22. Sessions will explore issues of election cybersecurity, public diplomacy, the role of Latino media, why history matters, and more. Cowan, the author of "Let the People Rule: Theodore Roosevelt and the Birth of the Presidential Primary," played a key role in the party reforms adopted by the DNC at the 1968 convention in Chicago (read more in POLITICO). He will lead a roundtable on the history of the delegate selection process. Another roundtable, organized in collaboration with POLITICO, will explore how media shapes public opinion surrounding elections. One roundtable, organized by Ms. Magazine, will discuss the importance of women in the 2024 election. Common Sense Media is helping to create roundtable discussions of the role of Gen Z in the current campaign and about an agenda for families and children.

Confirmed participants and guests to date include former Assistant Secretary of State Michael Posner; Northwestern University Communication Professor Erik Nisbet; historian Douglas Brinkley; photographer David Hume Kennerly; historian Byron Shafer; former NPR President John Lansing; VOA Director Michael Abramowitz; RFK Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy; former CSPAN anchor and current Sirius XM host Steve Scully; CNN Anchor Jake Tapper; Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet; POLITICO California Bureau Chief Christopher Cadelago, Washington Post national political reporter Michael Scherer, New York Times national politics reporter Jennifer Medina; political strategist Simon Rosenberg; Univision TV anchor Jorge Ramos; Vice President of Strategy & Member Engagement at Women Donors Network Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, Co-Founder of WelcomePAC Lauren Harper Pope, Ms. Magazine Editor Katherine Spillar; Georgetown Law School Professor Michele Goodwin; NYU Law School Professor Jennifer Weiss-Wolf; political strategist Celinda Lake; Common Sense Media President Jim Steyer; former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs; Leaders We Deserve Founder David Hogg; actress and activist Rosario Dawson; social media expert Annie Wu; Harvard polling expert John Della Volpe; and Los Angeles Times legal columnist Harry Litman.

Events will be held in the Astoria Room on the third floor of the Hilton Chicago and will be free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to stay for a day of engaging conversations before attending the DNC, where programming will begin in the evening. CCLP will provide complimentary breakfast, lunch and beverages. Make sure to RSVP to reserve your spot!

For more detailed information and the opportunity to RSVP to CCLP's events at the DNC, please visit: .

If you would like to receive a daily newsletter following CCLP's events at the DNC, fill out this form: .

Any questions about CCLP,“The Annenberg Roundtables” or how to get involved can be directed to ....

Owen Foster

USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy

+1 424-230-1199

...