Rodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum Needs A New Home ASAP Leaving Greeley Sep 2Nd 2024

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After much deliberation, the Greeley Mall and the Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum have mutually agreed to part ways. While this decision was not made lightly, both parties believe it is in the best interest of the museum and the mall. Last day open to the public at this location will be Day September 2nd 2024.As we search for a new home for the museum, we want to express our gratitude to all of our fans and the people in the Greeley and surrounding areas who have supported us in our short time at this location. Your enthusiasm and passion for movie cars have truly been inspiring. We are committed to finding a new location, which will allow us to continue to share our collection with you. We have a few locations on our radar, but we are open to all suggestions.In the meantime, we ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this adaptation. Our rentals department will continue with all bookings as usual. We will keep our loyal followers updated on our progress. We look forward to welcoming you, in the near future, to the Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum in a new and exciting location. Thank you so much for your continued support during this transition

