Electro Scan SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider, Element 82, Acquired By Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)

Element 82's President, David Kinsella, performing a SWORDFISH basement entry for an underground water service line assessment.

All together, there are 115,171 in the United States. This includes all K-12 public and private schools, plus adult education and career/technical schools.

The EPA requires all 50,000 drinking water system providers to inventory both utility owned water services, typically from water main to meter, and private property owned water services, typically from water meter to house, including pipe material.

Electro Scan's award-winning SWORDFISH enters at the curbside and navigates through the water service line, automatically determining pipe material(s) as it travels.

First Publicly-Traded Company to Offer End-to-End Lead Pipe Inspection and Remediation Solution

- Chuck HansenSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electro Scan Inc. announced today that its SWORDFISH Authorized Services Provider, Element 82 LLC, has been acquired by Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN). As part of the acquisition Crown formed two divisions , Element 82 & PE Pipelines, to offer end-to-end lead pipe inspection and remediation.The new divisions offer U.S. water companies the first 'find & fix' solution to address the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and upcoming Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) regulations."Congratulations to David Kinsella and the team at Element 82 on their new home," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc."It is amazing to see Crown become the first publicly-traded corporation to offer lead pipe identification and replacement," stated Hansen.To assist the company in scaling its lead inspection services business, Hansen has become Crown's Chief Advisor Lead Pipe Assessment.Element 82 became a SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider in March 2024 , assisting Electro Scan on several high profile SWORDFISH projects, nationwide.“I am truly excited about this opportunity," stated David Kinsella, President of Element 82. "Bringing together a turnkey solution to address the lead pipe challenge will help transform infrastructure delivery and improve people's lives.”To assist Kinsella, Mike App and Matt Campos will provide project management and engineering support for Element 82's projects.In a separate development, the City of Baltimore Department of Public Works issued a Notice to Proceed to Electro Scan to begin its 'Scanned Buried Lead Pipe Detection' contract.While Electro Scan's $7.6 million contract will survey 10,000 homes in Baltimore, the City estimates that 173,000 properties still need to be checked for lead water pipes.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Founded in 2011, Electro Scan is an international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report pipeline leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.

