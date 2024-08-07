Tarzana International Film Festival Kicks-Off August 23Rd-25Th With World Premiere Screenings, Closing Night Gala & More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Festival will be held at the Regal Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Evan Stiliotopoulos will receive the Legacy award!

TARZANA, CA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF ) will once again take place at the beautiful Regal Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, August 23rd–25th.Festival highlights include the feature film Bau, Artist at War starring Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild) and Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), and directed by Sean McNamara (Reagan). The film tells the inspiring true love story of Joseph Bau, artist, forger, holocaust survivor. Using his artistic skills, humor and hope, Joseph stays alive and helps hundreds to escape and miraculously finds love in the midst of despair. Bombshell is a dramatic retelling of the tragic final days of Marilyn Monroe, starring Kelly Mullis (Baby Doll) as Marilyn and Jeff Rector (American Horror Story) as JFK. The documentary Stand UP, Speak OUT explores the history of women's reproductive rights, and the supernatural period-piece Cemetery Tales: A Take of Two Sisters stars Traci Lords and Bruce Davison.World premieres include the superhero/action/comedy Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke, featuring Tim Russ (Picard); Robert Picardo (Voyager); and Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek) in one of her final performances. Other world premieres include the sci-fi/horror films The Knocker; The Shed; and The Interval written by Lloyd Schwartz (producer of The Brady Bunch). Other screenings include the LGBTQ+ films Arlo and Bar. Boy.; Films by Women, Comedy, Dirty Towel; Action/Adventure, Abduction, Rise of Chow, and Hit-Girl; Music Videos, New Me and Fright Night Festival; and more.TZIFF is thrilled to be screening our festival films and partnering with both the Regal Cinemas multiplex in the Sherman Oaks Galleria and the private and exclusive Braemar Country Club for the Closing Night Gala high in the hills overlooking the beautiful golf course and the city of Tarzana. Festival sponsors include Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.; Top Escrow; Coldwell Banker Exclusive; Clear Point Lending; and Victorioso Artesanal Mezcal.The city of Tarzana is named after the most successful and prolific author, Edgar Rice Burroughs® (ERB), who created the classic and beloved novels and comic books for the character Tarzan ®. Other timeless ERB characters include John Carter®, Warlord of Mars®, and Dejah Thoris®, Princess of Mars®. In 2023, TZIFF President Jeff Rector created the Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award to honor industry screenwriters who encompass the spirit of Edgar Rice Burroughs in the genres of science fiction, fantasy, and action/adventure.This year's Legacy Award is being presented to screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos, best known for the live-action Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson, The Huntsmen: Winter's War with Chris Hemsworth and the action/adventure Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson. Spiliotopoulos wrote and directed his first feature film, The Unholy, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and the successful supernatural thriller The Pope's Exorcist starring Academy award winner Russel Crowe, with a sequel currently in production. Spiliotopoulos says,“Edgar Rice Burroughs is the reigning King of Adventure. Through works like 'Tarzan' and 'John Carter of Mars,' he transported readers to distant realms and inspired countless writers like myself to unleash our own imaginations. I am deeply honored and humbled to be receiving the Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award this year.” Festival Founder Lori Morrissey said,“We are pleased and excited to be presenting and honoring Evan, an amazing screenwriter, director, and visionary in his own right!”Festival Tickets are available atFor more information, visit the festival website:###Media & Red Carpet Talent Requests: ...The Tarzana International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

