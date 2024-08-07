UK Shoe Insoles Market Size To Surpass US$ 407.22 Million By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UK shoe insoles size is anticipated to grow from USD 250 million to USD 407.22 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to the technological advancements in insole during the forecast period. Newark, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 250 million 2023 UK shoe insoles market will reach USD 407.22 million by 2033. The insoles of shoes are inserted. They go by the names inner soles or footbeds as well. They improve the users' comfort. They also give the wearer support and enhance the fit. The cushioning layers of the shoe insoles not only provide comfort but also absorb shock. Because they provide flexibility in shoe alignment, they also improve fitting. They also provide outstanding odour control. The insoles may consist of many layers that are joined, sliced into the required shape, and then compressed.

Together, foam, gel, cork, and leather are utilised for a variety of functions, including support, cushioning, stress absorption, and durability. Additionally, the fabric is carefully designed to enhance comfort and regulate moisture. Ankle and arched support are another benefit of insoles. They prevent injuries and stabilise ankles. Technological advancements have made it possible to customise soles that are tailored to the user's preferences and wants. Innovations have also made it possible to introduce insoles that are both breathable and anti-microbial. Wearing the wrong type of shoes for extended periods of time can lead to a number of foot issues, which can be effectively prevented with customised insoles. They lessen the chance of getting hurt as well. Both normal consumers and elite athletes utilise them to increase their comfort.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5% 2033 Value Projection USD 407.22 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 250 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Material, Application and End-User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. UK Shoe Insoles Market Growth Drivers The increasing awareness about foot health

Key Insight of the UK shoe insoles market



The material segment is divided into foam, gel, rubber, plastic, carbon fiber, polyurethane, and others. In 2023, the foam segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 95 million.



The application segment is divided into casual, athletic, and orthotics. In 2023, the orthotics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 112.50 million.



The end user segment is divided into men and women. In 2023, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 135 million.



Advancement in market



Dr Scholl's will launch a new line of items that includes foot files, foot masks and insoles. The insoles help shield the feet from pain caused by a number of things, such as weight increase, bad posture, uneven pressure, flat feet, and running on hard surfaces.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: The growing consciousness regarding podiatric health.



The market for shoe insoles has increased as a result of media coverage and educational programmes raising awareness of foot health and related conditions. With specialists and other social media influencers discussing foot-related conditions and raising awareness of custom shoe insoles, which are useful in reducing pain and suffering in these conditions, the rise of social media has led to an increase in the coverage of foot-related conditions. They include information on the goods or companies that make personalised insoles as well as a thorough walkthrough of the steps involved in ordering personalised insoles for shoes. The increasing number of people adopting an active lifestyle-walking, working out, and jogging on a daily basis-has also prompted them to research the best types of shoes and insoles for their training and overall foot health. In addition, the modern lifestyle's increased senior population and sedentary work habits contribute to the rising incidence of foot-related disorders, which in turn raises demand for shoe insoles. As a result, the market will rise as more people become aware of the importance of foot health.



Restraints: The price point of shoe insoles.



Because of their high price, shoe insoles as a stand-alone product will encounter difficulties. The manufacturing of orthotic insoles or the personalisation of shoe insoles to enhance foot health are costly processes that restrict accessibility. Furthermore, sophisticated insoles for shoes that use sensors to analyse the health of the foot are far more expensive and out of the price range of many customers. These shoes require a significant investment to replace, and regular wear and tear results in higher costs, which lowers their market appeal. Consequently, the growth of the market will be hampered by the high cost of shoe insoles.



Opportunities: Technological developments for insoles.



The demand for shoe insoles has increased due to growing awareness of foot health and related issues. This has incentivized market participants to expand research and development to enhance insole technology, resulting in improved comfort and customisation. Better personalisation and customisation have been made possible by 3D printing, leading to the creation of more comfortably fitting shoes. More accuracy in the creation of insoles is made possible by 3D printing. The industry is being revolutionised by the integration of smart technologies, such as sensors, which allow customers to understand the health of their feet with just a click through user-friendly mobile applications connected to these sensors. The development of insole materials with improved memory foams and gels that provide greater support, comfort, odour control, cushioning, and shock absorption is also helping to propel the market forward. Thus, over the projected period, the expansion of the shoe insoles market would be driven by developments in insole technology.



Challenge: Infrastructural limitations.



Majority of the retail stores have no access to foot insole technology at their stores which limits access for consumers and challenges the market's growth. furthermore, the lack of trained staff to operate this technology and help customers with any of their queries or walk them through the process also challenge the market. only the big corporation have access to these technologies in their retail stores, however even that is also restricted to a few stores in the advanced urban centres. This also limits access and challenges the market's growth. the growth of e-commerce and convenience of online shopping challenge offline retail stores.



Some of the major players operating in the UK shoe insoles market are:



. Asics Corporation

. Bauerfeind AG

. ENERTOR

. Foot Science International

. FootBalance System Ltd.

. New Balance Athletics, Inc.

. Sidas

. Superfeet Worldwide, Inc.

. Texon International Group

. YONEX Co., Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material



. Foam

. Gel

. Rubber

. Plastic

. Carbon Fiber

. Polyurethane

. Others



By Application



. Casual

. Athletic

. Orthotics



By End User



. Men

. Women



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



