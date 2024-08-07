AZIONE WINS PRESTIGIOUS PR DAILY SOCIAL MEDIA & DIGITAL AWARD FOR HOKA CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIONE

has been named a winner in PR Daily's Social & Digital Awards in the Social Media category for its work with performance footwear brand HOKA.

PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards celebrates the organizations, people and teams that know how to earn audience attention online. They are continuing to advance the fields of social media and digital communications, leading to success for their organizations or clients.



Finalists in this year's program were honored at a special event on Thursday, August 1, at the Yale Club in New York City, where category winners were also revealed. Learn about the event and winning work here .

AZIONE was chosen from a large pool of entries to receive recognition as a winner in PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards in the Social Media category for its HOKA Fly Human Fly Campaign.

AZIONE's electrifying multi-city social media campaign for the Mach X shoe, a highlight of the "Fly Human Fly" series, ignited the running community with dynamic IRL runs in key cities. Featuring partners like Trevor Franklin, Allen Ye, and Zac Clark, the campaign's videos captivated audiences, boasting twice the average view count on Hoka's channels. With an astounding 84% conversion rate from organic social pushes, the buzz led to the Mach X shoes selling out within just 24 hours of launch.

"Congratulations to AZIONE," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at PR Daily. "Your innovative and impactful work in the digital space truly sets you apart. PR Daily is proud to recognize their efforts."

"We are thrilled that our social work with HOKA has been recognized by PR Daily," said AZIONE Co-Founder Michele Thomas. "Each social campaign is unique to HOKA, and the Fly Human Fly campaign truly performed beyond our expectations."

AZIONE has been recognized for its accomplishment in a special write-up

on PR Daily's internationally read news website.

About AZIONE

AZIONE is an action-first creative communications agency, that creates global awareness for brands through tailored marketing strategies, a modernized approach to PR and media relations. AZIONE employs a unique way of creating community and building activations that lands brands at the heart of the consumer zeitgeist. In the ever-changing media landscape, AZIONE uses a distinctive and flexible approach to solidify and bolster brand loyalty among today's most well known brands while propelling emerging companies into the forefront of consumer recognition, transforming them into household names.

Learn more at AZIONE

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

For inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE AZIONE PR INC.