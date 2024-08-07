Burnetti, P.A. And Burnetti Children's Foundation Hand Out 2,000 Backpacks To Support Local Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Burnetti, P.A. and Burnetti Children's Foundation handed out 2,000 backpacks to support local families during the Hillsborough County Public 17th Annual Back to School Fair at Westshore Plaza in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnetti, P.A. and Burnetti Children's Foundation – a charitable foundation established and operated by Doug and Deni Burnetti– has handed out 2,000 backpacks to support local families during the Hillsborough County Public Schools 17th Annual Back to School Fair, which was hosted at Westshore Plaza in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The Back to School Fair is held each year during the "Back to School Sales Tax Holiday," which allows parents and teachers to enjoy 0% sales tax on most school-related purchases. In line with this important event, Burnetti, P.A. and Burnetti Children's Foundation brought 2,000 backpacks to hand out to children and families in need at no cost to them. Thanks to the law firm and the foundation, twice the number of children received backpacks than the event coordinators originally anticipated.

Members of Burnetti, P.A. were excited to have the opportunity to meet and support the members of their community, especially during an annual event that is so loved by locals. In addition to the backpack giveaway presented by Burnetti Children's Foundation, the Back to School Fair had live performances, dozens of vendors, contests, raffles, and various workshops and activities designed to combine entertainment with learning-perfect for the young minds of Tampa.

Although the Hillsborough County Public Schools 17th Annual Back to School Fair has ended, interested parties can learn more about community events and charity fundraisers that benefit families in Tampa by visiting: . Additional information about Burnetti Children's Foundation can be found at: . For more information about Burnetti, P.A., visit: .

Media Contact

Emily Davis

863-688-8288

[email protected]

SOURCE Burnetti, P.A.