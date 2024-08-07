Kaiseki Restaurant UKA Receives One Michelin Star In California 2024 Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uka Main Course Image

The Work of Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue

Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. (Headquarters: Los Angeles, California), a local subsidiary of H.I.S. Co,. Ltd., (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan) operates the kaiseki restaurant "UKA " (located in Los Angeles, California), which has been awarded a Michelin star in the "Michelin Guide California 2024".UKA is a kaiseki restaurant that opened in June 2023 within JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles . The restaurant's name is inspired by "Ukanomitama-no-Kami", the god of grains and harvest. We source seasonal ingredients from California and Japan, expertly aging seafood to bring out its umami and offer delicate dishes. The restaurant features a welcoming dining room and an open kitchen, where guests can enjoy watching the chefs at work. The 110-square-meter space, designed by space designer Ryu Kosaka, combines soft grey tones with warm natural wood paneling, tables, and counters. Lantern-inspired lighting, bonsai trees, and bamboo accents complete the ambiance. Large windows offer sweeping views from Hollywood to Downtown Los Angeles.◆ Restaurant InformationName : UKAAddress : JAPAN HOUSE Restaurant Level 5, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028Hours : 5:30 PM - 10:30 PM (Last Call : 8:00 PM)Closed : Monday and TuesdayWebsite :Reservation Only : Via Tock◆ Comment from Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue of UKAWe would like to express gratitude to our customers who support us and to the staff who work with passion everyday. We aim to continue offering traditional Japanese cuisine that delights not only the palate but also the eyes and all five senses, allowing everyone to experience and enjoy Japanese food culture. Our entire staff will continue to strive towards this goal.◆ Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue's BiographyBorn in Imari City, Saga Prefecture. He honed his skills in various kappo (traditional Japanese fine dining) and seafood restaurants in Osaka. From 2007 to 2014, he opened and managed the popular chef's table-style restaurant "Suzaku" in Kobe. After moving to New York, he became the Executive Chef at the official residence of the Japanese government representative to the United Nations. In 2020, he relocated to Strasbourg, France, where he served as the Executive Chef at the Japanese Consulate General's official residence for the third time. Throughout his career, he has continued to refine his style of Japanese cuisine, which emphasized seasonal sensitivity and the freshness of seafood, tailored to a diverse clientele.Photo courtesy of © JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

Yohei Azegami

H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.

